Essential Luangwa - we bring you our guide to everything you need to know about planning your trip to one of Africa’s finest wildlife reserves. Lizzie Williams reviews the best activities on offer in the adventure capital of east Africa, while Iain Wallace visits Deception Valley to learn Bushman survival skills; plus we profile a stunning series of photographs portraying southern Morocco's saffron industry.

Throughout Africa you’ll discover unexpected delights, particularly if you look beyond the obvious. So embrace the road less travelled, we promise it will make all the difference!

Craig Rix, Publisher