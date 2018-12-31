Zambia unwrapped

An insider’s overview from the experts at Steppes Travel

Why visit?

With a feeling of untamed nature, Zambia is a country that draws people back, time and time again. To many, a Zambian safari represents the ‘real Africa’ – a still undiscovered wilderness where exploration on foot reaps the greatest rewards. From the plains of Liuwa and the savannah of Luangwa to the thundering majesty of Victoria Falls, Zambia encapsulates the idea of an African adventure.

Highlights

North and South Luangwa

• Renowned as the home of the walking safari, and arguably the best place in Africa to see wildlife on foot.

• Excellent sightings of most big game, especially leopards, lions and elephants.

• This is possibly the finest wildlife sanctuary on the continent for scenery and variety of animals.

• A raw wilderness experience, with excellent bush camps

Livingstone (Victoria Falls)

• View the magnificent Victoria Falls, on foot or from helicopter or microlight.

• Enjoy a wide range of activities, and adrenaline adventures.

• Enjoy sunset cruises on the Zambezi.

Kafue National Park

• An enormous expanse of wilderness with varied habits north to south.

• Spot red lechwes grazing on the floodplains of Busanga.

• Take boat cruises down the Kafue River.

• Track wild dogs and spot lions, leopards, cheetah and more.

Lower Zambezi

• Explore the Zambezi River, canoeing, fishing, game viewing or just appreciating the amazing sunsets.

• Fantastic wildlife: this area is home to lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo, hippo and over 300 bird species.

Kasanka National Park & Bangweulu Wetlands

• See millions of fruit bats during their migration, peaking in November.

• Great birding, including the shoebill.

• Wetland species include black lechwe and rosy-throated longclaw.

Liuwa Plain National Park

• One of Africa’s most remote parks, once used as a royal hunting ground in the 19th century.

• Witness the second largest wildebeest migration in Africa.

• See clans of up to 60 hyena and up to 300 species of bird.

Lusaka

• Visit various poverty-fighting charities, Kalimba Reptile Park or Kabwata Cultural Village for hand-crafted curios.

Expert opinion:

“One of Zambia’s remarkable advantages is that night drives are allowed in all national parks. Take advantage of this, as a night drive offers a very different experience, with good chances of spotting elusive nocturnal predators.”

Jackie Devereux, Steppes Travel Zambia Expert.

Voice of experience

“It all began in the middle of the night with a moaning. As I was slowly roused from the depths of a deep sleep the scenery lit up in the stilting and illuminating flash of lightning. The moan was one of distress. Splashing of water made me think of a crocodile.

I was in tent number one – the furthest from main camp at Sanctuary Puku Ridge Tented Camp in the South Luangwa, Zambia. I had enjoyed an exhilarating afternoon and evening’s game drive which had included sightings of nocturnal rarities such as a genet with her very young kitten, a python and a porcupine. The food that evening had been exquisite.

How could I be thinking of food when something was clearly going through its death throes outside? It was most probably a puku. We had been watching a small herd at dinner that was grazing on a flood plain in front of camp. Maybe one had strayed too close to the edge.

Incredible, I thought. The thrill of being in the bush. This was what it was all about.”

Excerpt from the blog ‘How did you sleep’.

