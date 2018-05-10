

The Wildlife & Safari Travel Show takes place in Harrogate on 29 – 30 September 2018. Holidays and travel to encounter wildlife have never been more popular and as we become better-travelled, demand for knowledge and insight grow ever higher. This event will be bursting with engaging and educational feature content, so for visitors, it will be the natural first step towards booking the trip of a lifetime with confidence. You simply can’t beat first-hand knowledge and this is your chance to hear it straight from the zebra’s mouth! Our expert exhibitors will give you the inside track and information you need so every step of your journey leaves you wide-eyed with wonder.

The show will be packed with engaging content, with features already confirmed to include; the Tusk Trust charity auction, WSC Stories Theatre (Wildlife, Safari & Conservation), Love Nature Theatre, 360 Virtual Wildlife Experience Theatre, first public viewing of the Sketch for Survival 2018 touring exhibition, Zambia’s 3D Victoria Falls feature and the Elephant Gin Lounge.

For more information visit http://wildlifesafarishow.com