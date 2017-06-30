Views of Busanga Plains



As we discovered in our feature on Kafue in issue 79, Zambia’s largest national park boasts an extraordinary diversity of habitat and wildlife, making it one of the most appealing in the whole of Africa.

Travel from south to north and you’ll experience miombo woodland, riverine forest, grassy dambos, a lake, teak forest and, in the northern Busanga Plains, a rich network of wetlands, grasslands and papyrus swamps.

It is not surprising that such terrain hosts a wealth of wildlife. Visitors can access the area with just a few operators, including Wilderness Safaris, which operate two longstanding camps, Busanga Bush Camp and Shumba Camp.

This gallery gives you a sense of the kind of safari experience you can expect in the Busanga Plains.

Images courtesy Wilderness Safaris (www.wilderness-safaris.com)