We’ve been so inspired by the many projects and initiatives that support communities and conservation across Africa that we’ve started a directory of them. It’s by no means complete, and we’ll keep adding to it, but if you’re looking for something to buy or a cause to donate to, scroll down for our Ubuntu listings. If you know of an enterprise that should be included, please email us on service@travelafricamag.com
International
African Wildlife Foundation
Involved in numerous projects across the whole of Africa, working in habitat protection, wildlife conservation and community development. Very active in education, anti-poaching and international lobbying.
https://secure.awf.org/donate-uk
African Parks
Works in partnership with governments to protect and revitalise protected areas in 11 countries.
https://www.africanparks.org/giving-tuesday-now-donate
Ride4Rangers
The African travel industry is embarking on a cumulative 30,000km bike ride to raise vital funds to support rangers who are the first line of defence to protect endangered species but in many places.
https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ride4rangers
Explorers Against Extinction and Sketch For Survival
Promoting the conservation of endangered species and the protection of their environments; helping local communities to benefit from their protection
https://explorersagainstextinction.co.uk/about/our-story/
The Jane Goodall Institute
A global organisation that empowers people to make a difference for all living things. Primary focus on chimpanzees and gorillas.
African Conservation Foundation
Projects linking people and conservation in particularly vulnerable areas.
https://africanconservation.org/
Tusk
Tusk’s mission is to amplify the impact of progressive conservation initiatives across Africa; notable focus on rangers.
Kenya
GameWatchers Safaris and Porini Camps
Adopt an acre provides crucial conservation benefits in key wildlife conservancies in Kenya
https://www.porini.com/adopt-an-acre-2/
Lewa Wildlife Conservancy
Key anti-poaching work, vital education, health and sustainable agriculture projects
https://www.lewa.org/lifeline/
Ol Pejeta Conservancy
Innovative, tangible, sustainable conservation for wildlife and people
https://www.olpejetaconservancy.org/
Sheldrick Wildlife Trust
Conservation, preservation and protection of wildlife including anti-poaching, safe guarding the natural environment, enhancing community awareness and providing veterinary assistance to animals in need
https://www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org/
Kenya Wildlife Trust
Working with Grass root organizations, government agencies and conservation authorities to realize effective conservation work in Kenya’s Key ecosystems.
https://www.kenyawildlifetrust.org/donate/
East African Wildlife Society
A conservation organization that prides itself as the voice of conservation in the East African region.
Malawi
Lilongwe Wildlife Trust
Malawi’s first wildlife sanctuary, and one of the country’s leading conservation NGOs.
https://www.lilongwewildlife.org/support-us/donate/
Root to Fruit
Working with communities to slow deforestation and replant trees
Zimbabwe
Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust
Crucial research into understanding and stopping the spread of zoonotic diseases like Covid-19 and combat the illegal wildlife trade
https://vicfallswildlifetrust.org/
Hwange National Park’s Conservation and Wildlife Fund Trust
Conservationists working together with local stakeholders to ensure the long term viability of Zimbabwe’s wildlife and habitats in the Hwange region
https://www.conservationwildlifefund.org/donate-now/
African Bush Camps
Community development through responsible tourism
https://www.africanbushcampsfoundation.org/projects/
The Hide Community Trust
A non-profit organisation, committed to conservation and sustainable community development
http://www.thehide.com/the-hide-community-trust/
Grow Africa Foundation
Environmental and socially-inclusive projects within Jenman African Safaris and Hideaways
https://growafricafoundation.org/
The Mother Africa Trust, with the Amalinda Safari Collection
Funding community development projects, Anti Poaching Units and other conservation efforts to protect the endangered species of Hwange and Matopos National Parks
http://www.mother-africa.org/donate/
Wilderness Safaris’ Children in the Wilderness COVID relief project
Protecting wildlife and wilderness areas, while meeting people’s basic food needs
https://www.childreninthewilderness.com/
Imvelo Safari Lodges Community Initiatives
This natural resource management project looks at local community involvement in tourism and wildlife conservation
https://www.imvelosafarilodges.com/imvelos-community-initiatives.html
Falls Famine Appeal
A donation of any size will help the Victoria Falls community in this crisis
https://www.fallsfamineappeal.com/
Gogo Olive
Gogo Olive creates employment for Zimbabwean women, so shop with a purpose and change lives
Zambezi Elephant Fund – Saving The Elephants 5K & 10K Virtual Run/Walk
Choose either a 5km or 10km distance and upload your time between September 19-26. Race virtually against family, friends or colleagues!
https://events.elitefeats.com/elephantrun20
Zambia
Zambia Carnivore Programme
Protecting the country’s apex predators and other creatures through a mix of conservation action and research
https://www.zambiacarnivores.org/donations
Conservation Lower Zambezi
Non-profit organisation committed to the protection of wildlife and to the sustainable use of natural resources in the Lower Zambezi in Zambia
https://www.conservationlowerzambezi.org/
Conservation South Luangwa
A crucial range of programmes including wildlife rescue and de-snaring, anti-poaching and dog detection, and mitigating the effects of human-wildlife conflict
Project Luangwa
A great example of tourism-funded grassroots community support
https://www.projectluangwa.org/donate
The Bushcamp Company
Community projects, including education, healthcare and water provision programmes
http://bushcampcompany.com/conservation_community.php
Tribal Textiles
Purchase a bundle of Tribal Textiles handmade face masks to help limit the virus spread in our vulnerable community.
https://www.tribaltextiles.co.zm/products/handmade-face-masks-for-local-clinics
Walk Luangwa 2020
Walking 350km (220miles) over 17 days to try raise funds for conservation and community support in Zambia’s Luangwa Valley
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/walkluangwa2020
Robin Pope Safaris – Safari Dreaming
Buy this ebook to support staff on the ground, the local communities they live in as well as conservation efforts.
https://travelafricamag.com/product/safari-dreaming-ebook-2020-by-robin-pope-safaris/
Zambezi Wildlife Trust
Creating a long-term, sustainable environment where wildlife and people can coexist and mutually benefit from tourism in the Lower Zambezi Conservation Area
http://zambeziwildlifetrust.org/
Chipembele Wildlife Education Trust
Teaching Zambian children and communities the value of wildlife and their environment so they may be conserved for present and future generations
Tanzania
Serengeti De-Snaring Programme
In the Serengeti, tour operators are now supporting Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) by funding Frankfurt Zoological Society’s De-Snaring Program in the Serengeti.
https://fzs.org/en/projects/serengeti-conservation/serengeti-de-snaring-programme/
Alex Walker’s Serian
Serian continue to work during lockdown, redeploying staff from shut-down camps to threatened areas to keep wildlife safe until travel resumes
https://serian.com/fzs-mission-possible-serengeti/
Tsavo Trust
Focussing on three main things: Wildlife conservation programme, Community conservancy programme and Animal Welfare programme (developing the Tsavo Sanctuary)
Namibia / Botswana
Natural Selection Foundation
The Elephant Express Bus provides safe transport for local schoolchildren, as well as access to local clinics
https://naturalselection.travel/conservation/natural-selection-ele-shuttle/
Natural Selection’s other ongoing projects include their Feed-a-Child Program and the COVID-19 Village Support Program, delivering food parcels to remote villages in Botswana and Namibia
Rhinos Without Borders
A collaboration between leading safari operators andBeyond and Great Plains Conservation, Rhinos without Borders has accomplished the mammoth feat of translocating 87 rhinos from high-risk poaching areas in South Africa to Botswana’s pristine wilderness areas
Save The Rhino Trust
Protecting the last, free-roaming population of black rhinos left in the world
http://www.savetherhinotrust.org/
AfriCat Foundation at Okonjima Nature Reserve
Without education and research, the essential conservation of many species would falter
Great Plains Conservation
Contributions to the Project Ranger initiative will help fund salaries, training and operations of wildlife monitors, rangers and anti-poaching personnel
Mozambique
Conservation at Gorongosa
Law enforcement, wildlife management, re-introductions, conservation technology and managing human-wildlife co-existance in the Sofala Province
www.gorongosa.org/conservation/
South Africa
Wildlife ACT
Non-profit organisation working to help save Africa’s endangered and priority wildlife species from extinction, thereby enabling broad-scale biodiversity conservation
https://www.givengain.com/cc/covid19-keep-wildlifeactive/
Kariega Game Reserve
Does considerable work to protect their rhino population, including an innovative baby rhino naming exercise
https://www.kariega.co.za/about/save-the-rhino
Endangered Wildlife Trust
dedicated to conserving threatened species and ecosystems in east and southern Africa to the benefit of all people