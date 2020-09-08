We’ve been so inspired by the many projects and initiatives that support communities and conservation across Africa that we’ve started a directory of them. It’s by no means complete, and we’ll keep adding to it, but if you’re looking for something to buy or a cause to donate to, scroll down for our Ubuntu listings. If you know of an enterprise that should be included, please email us on service@travelafricamag.com

International

African Wildlife Foundation

Involved in numerous projects across the whole of Africa, working in habitat protection, wildlife conservation and community development. Very active in education, anti-poaching and international lobbying.

https://secure.awf.org/donate-uk

African Parks

Works in partnership with governments to protect and revitalise protected areas in 11 countries.

https://www.africanparks.org/giving-tuesday-now-donate

Ride4Rangers

The African travel industry is embarking on a cumulative 30,000km bike ride to raise vital funds to support rangers who are the first line of defence to protect endangered species but in many places.

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ride4rangers

Explorers Against Extinction and Sketch For Survival

Promoting the conservation of endangered species and the protection of their environments; helping local communities to benefit from their protection

https://explorersagainstextinction.co.uk/about/our-story/

The Jane Goodall Institute

A global organisation that empowers people to make a difference for all living things. Primary focus on chimpanzees and gorillas.

https://www.janegoodall.org/

African Conservation Foundation

Projects linking people and conservation in particularly vulnerable areas.

https://africanconservation.org/

Tusk

Tusk’s mission is to amplify the impact of progressive conservation initiatives across Africa; notable focus on rangers.

https://www.tusk.org/

Kenya

GameWatchers Safaris and Porini Camps

Adopt an acre provides crucial conservation benefits in key wildlife conservancies in Kenya

https://www.porini.com/adopt-an-acre-2/

Lewa Wildlife Conservancy

Key anti-poaching work, vital education, health and sustainable agriculture projects

https://www.lewa.org/lifeline/

Ol Pejeta Conservancy

Innovative, tangible, sustainable conservation for wildlife and people

https://www.olpejetaconservancy.org/

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

Conservation, preservation and protection of wildlife including anti-poaching, safe guarding the natural environment, enhancing community awareness and providing veterinary assistance to animals in need

https://www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org/

Kenya Wildlife Trust

Working with Grass root organizations, government agencies and conservation authorities to realize effective conservation work in Kenya’s Key ecosystems.

https://www.kenyawildlifetrust.org/donate/

East African Wildlife Society

A conservation organization that prides itself as the voice of conservation in the East African region.

www.eawildlife.org

Malawi

Lilongwe Wildlife Trust

Malawi’s first wildlife sanctuary, and one of the country’s leading conservation NGOs.

https://www.lilongwewildlife.org/support-us/donate/

Root to Fruit

Working with communities to slow deforestation and replant trees

www.roottofruit.net

Zimbabwe

Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust

Crucial research into understanding and stopping the spread of zoonotic diseases like Covid-19 and combat the illegal wildlife trade

https://vicfallswildlifetrust.org/

Hwange National Park’s Conservation and Wildlife Fund Trust

Conservationists working together with local stakeholders to ensure the long term viability of Zimbabwe’s wildlife and habitats in the Hwange region

https://www.conservationwildlifefund.org/donate-now/

African Bush Camps

Community development through responsible tourism

https://www.africanbushcampsfoundation.org/projects/

The Hide Community Trust

A non-profit organisation, committed to conservation and sustainable community development

http://www.thehide.com/the-hide-community-trust/

Grow Africa Foundation

Environmental and socially-inclusive projects within Jenman African Safaris and Hideaways

https://growafricafoundation.org/

The Mother Africa Trust, with the Amalinda Safari Collection

Funding community development projects, Anti Poaching Units and other conservation efforts to protect the endangered species of Hwange and Matopos National Parks

http://www.mother-africa.org/donate/

Wilderness Safaris’ Children in the Wilderness COVID relief project

Protecting wildlife and wilderness areas, while meeting people’s basic food needs

https://www.childreninthewilderness.com/

Imvelo Safari Lodges Community Initiatives

This natural resource management project looks at local community involvement in tourism and wildlife conservation

https://www.imvelosafarilodges.com/imvelos-community-initiatives.html

Falls Famine Appeal

A donation of any size will help the Victoria Falls community in this crisis

https://www.fallsfamineappeal.com/

Gogo Olive

Gogo Olive creates employment for Zimbabwean women, so shop with a purpose and change lives

https://gogo-olive.com/

Zambezi Elephant Fund – Saving The Elephants 5K & 10K Virtual Run/Walk

Choose either a 5km or 10km distance and upload your time between September 19-26. Race virtually against family, friends or colleagues!

https://events.elitefeats.com/elephantrun20

Zambia

Zambia Carnivore Programme

Protecting the country’s apex predators and other creatures through a mix of conservation action and research

https://www.zambiacarnivores.org/donations

Conservation Lower Zambezi

Non-profit organisation committed to the protection of wildlife and to the sustainable use of natural resources in the Lower Zambezi in Zambia

https://www.conservationlowerzambezi.org/

Conservation South Luangwa

A crucial range of programmes including wildlife rescue and de-snaring, anti-poaching and dog detection, and mitigating the effects of human-wildlife conflict

https://cslzambia.org/

Project Luangwa

A great example of tourism-funded grassroots community support

https://www.projectluangwa.org/donate

The Bushcamp Company

Community projects, including education, healthcare and water provision programmes

http://bushcampcompany.com/conservation_community.php

Tribal Textiles

Purchase a bundle of Tribal Textiles handmade face masks to help limit the virus spread in our vulnerable community.

https://www.tribaltextiles.co.zm/products/handmade-face-masks-for-local-clinics

Walk Luangwa 2020

Walking 350km (220miles) over 17 days to try raise funds for conservation and community support in Zambia’s Luangwa Valley

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/walkluangwa2020

Robin Pope Safaris – Safari Dreaming

Buy this ebook to support staff on the ground, the local communities they live in as well as conservation efforts.

https://travelafricamag.com/product/safari-dreaming-ebook-2020-by-robin-pope-safaris/

Zambezi Wildlife Trust

Creating a long-term, sustainable environment where wildlife and people can coexist and mutually benefit from tourism in the Lower Zambezi Conservation Area

http://zambeziwildlifetrust.org/

Chipembele Wildlife Education Trust

Teaching Zambian children and communities the value of wildlife and their environment so they may be conserved for present and future generations

www.chipembele.org

Tanzania

Serengeti De-Snaring Programme

In the Serengeti, tour operators are now supporting Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) by funding Frankfurt Zoological Society’s De-Snaring Program in the Serengeti.

https://fzs.org/en/projects/serengeti-conservation/serengeti-de-snaring-programme/

Alex Walker’s Serian

Serian continue to work during lockdown, redeploying staff from shut-down camps to threatened areas to keep wildlife safe until travel resumes

https://serian.com/fzs-mission-possible-serengeti/

Tsavo Trust

Focussing on three main things: Wildlife conservation programme, Community conservancy programme and Animal Welfare programme (developing the Tsavo Sanctuary)

www.tsavotrust.org/

Namibia / Botswana

Natural Selection Foundation

The Elephant Express Bus provides safe transport for local schoolchildren, as well as access to local clinics

https://naturalselection.travel/conservation/natural-selection-ele-shuttle/

Natural Selection’s other ongoing projects include their Feed-a-Child Program and the COVID-19 Village Support Program, delivering food parcels to remote villages in Botswana and Namibia

Rhinos Without Borders

A collaboration between leading safari operators andBeyond and Great Plains Conservation, Rhinos without Borders has accomplished the mammoth feat of translocating 87 rhinos from high-risk poaching areas in South Africa to Botswana’s pristine wilderness areas

Save The Rhino Trust

Protecting the last, free-roaming population of black rhinos left in the world

http://www.savetherhinotrust.org/

AfriCat Foundation at Okonjima Nature Reserve

Without education and research, the essential conservation of many species would falter

www.okonjima.com/africat/

Great Plains Conservation

Contributions to the Project Ranger initiative will help fund salaries, training and operations of wildlife monitors, rangers and anti-poaching personnel

Mozambique

Conservation at Gorongosa

Law enforcement, wildlife management, re-introductions, conservation technology and managing human-wildlife co-existance in the Sofala Province

www.gorongosa.org/conservation/

South Africa

Wildlife ACT

Non-profit organisation working to help save Africa’s endangered and priority wildlife species from extinction, thereby enabling broad-scale biodiversity conservation

https://www.givengain.com/cc/covid19-keep-wildlifeactive/

Kariega Game Reserve

Does considerable work to protect their rhino population, including an innovative baby rhino naming exercise

https://www.kariega.co.za/about/save-the-rhino

Endangered Wildlife Trust

dedicated to conserving threatened species and ecosystems in east and southern Africa to the benefit of all people

https://www.ewt.org.za/campaigns/ewt-donations/