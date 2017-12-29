Turning back time



After witnessing the wonder of South Africa’s Pilanesberg National Park as a child, Janine Avery returns to recapture the magic

I distinctly remember peering between the seats of my parents’ Volkswagen Kombi while a parade of elephants marched across the road in Pilanesberg National Park. There were the little ones who were slowed down by their large feet and floppy trunks. A male, large and collected, stood directly behind our vehicle, watching his sires closely. When the last elephant ran clumsily across the road – acting like a teenager by deliberately trailing a few feet behind – the large male decided it was time to go. With his gently flapping ears, he took a few steps towards the vehicle, and motioned with a swing of the head that we should move on as well. So we did.

Fast-forward a couple of decades or so, I find myself back in Pilanesberg experiencing a sense of déjà-vu. Alongside the car, on either side of the road, are elephant of various shapes and sizes: a little one whose trunk winds around her head as if she can’t quite figure out what to do with the oversized appendage; a massive matriarch who watches over the herd, and a teenager who trudges along at the back.

It’s a dream come true. I have spent the last couple of days in the park reliving my childhood memories, and the family-friendly resorts of Bakgatla and Manyane have provided a refuge when the heat of the day overwhelmed and a dip in the pool was called for. Situated just outside their respective park gates, these lodges provide affordable chalets fit for the entire family, ‘glamping’ in safari tents or extensive camping and caravanning facilities. Located two-and-a-half hours outside Johannesburg, they are a firm favourite with the locals and tourists who make use of the large swimming pools, small shops and restaurants.

Regardless of the vervet monkeys trying to steal food at our braais, or the threatening thunderstorms overhead, we answer Pilanesberg’s calls. Our few glorious days in one of South Africa’s wildlife refuges saw our vehicles come within spitting distance of four of the big five.

The highlight of the trip was an up-close encounter with a mother leopard and her cub. With our keen eyes trained for spotting spotted things, we found the pair sitting metres off the road, with the cub tucked safely behind the mother, his little head popping out of the bushes. After a few minutes, she left. We waited, sure the cub would follow, but he stayed still. Soon the adult leopard returned, carrying a previous kill fetched from where she had stashed it. The little guy quickly picked it up and dragged it along the ground as they slinked off into the bush together. We were thrilled – the sight of a lifetime.

I can only hope that when I return to the Pilanesberg again I will have the same luck.