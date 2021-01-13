IN THE LATEST ISSUE
FEATURES
This green issue is an exploration into how the climate affects your safari experience
Contents for this issue:
Climate
Discover the weather-beaten face of Africa and how climate affects everything, from wildlife to the choices we make on safari
• Overview of the continent’s climate
• To fly or not to fly?
• Wildlife and the weather
• Namibia: how the weather shapes nature
Regular features
• This is Africa, by Brian Jackman
• Lockdown reflections, by Mike Unwin
• Safari Ideas to help you plan a green safari
• What it means to be green
• Green roots: behind the scenes of an eco-friendly lodge
• Seasonal camps / What it’s really like on a silent safari
• Doing their bit: green practice
• Safari Planner: our advertising partners listed
Seasons
Despite their impact, there is never a dull time to visit
• South Africa: demystifying the seasons
• South Africa: Namaqualand’s magic carpet
• Zambia: the glorious green season
• Botswana: the Okavango floods explained
• Zimbabwe/Zambia: the Victoria Falls’ annual flow
Migrations
All in the timing: moving wildlife moments
• Serengeti-Mara: the great migration… and beyond. A collection of articles to help you plan your ultimate trip
• Animal exodus: other must-see migrations for your bucket list
• Flight paths: the remarkable world of migratory birds
• Flow motion: the impact of climate on our marine wildlife
Forests
The importance of Africa’s forests and iconic trees
• The green heart: trees of life
• The great green wall
• Life in the great forests: with researchers in the Congo Basin
• Branching out: start with including these experiences in your next itinerary
• Iconic trees of Africa
• Botswana: the story behind Baines’ Baobabs
Water
Lifeblood of the continent, Africa’s rivers and lakes sustain some of its richest habitats
• Our great waterways
• Splashing out: water-based activities at any pace
• The life of a waterhole
• It’s raining frogs: masters of aestivation
Safari section:
News and advice to help you plan a trip. Content includes:
• Behind the scenes of an eco-friendly lodge
