South Africa: top private reserves

Philip Briggs recently visited most of the country’s top private reserves. He picks 15 that stand out for the quality of their game-viewing, scenery, unique ecosystem or value for money.

Botswana: On foot in the Okavango

How walking in the Delta takes the safari experience here to another level – and why it is different to elsewhere. By Melanie van Zyl.

Zimbabwe: Life and death at a Hwange waterhole

The daily challenges of survival in the bush are intensified in a harsh drought. Mike Unwin recalls an extraordinary 24 hours in Hwange National Park.

The origins of wildlife photography

It’s so easy for us all to take great photos on safari, but what was it like in the early, pioneering days of wildlife photography? David Lazenby investigates.

Tanzania: Ngorongoro accommodation guide

Need some help choosing where to stay when visiting the crater? Kitty Chrisp is here to assist.

Kenya: The great walk of freedom

Geoffrey Dean sets off on a 10-day, 100-mile hike across Tsavo National Park. His guide, Iain Allen, knows the area better than anyone. Is this the ultimate way to explore a park and truly get in touch with nature?

Wildlife: Ground rules

Next time you’re on safari, look down. What’s beneath your feet may be more important than you think, says Mike Unwin.

Malawi: Is it now a complete safari destination?

Over the last 16 years an extensive effort has been made to restore Malawi’s national parks. So we were wondering if it is now a wildlife destination in its own right? Dr Steve Banner gives his verdict.

Zambia: Anatomy of a bush camp

What’s the difference between a bush camp and a ‘normal’ camp or lodge? And what’s it like to stay in one? Mark Stratton went to South Luangwa to find out.

Indaba section:

A compendium of short stories giving personal insight to African travel, including: yoga, African music festival calendar, recommended books, photo competition, recipe, African products for you to buy and journal entries from three readers.

Conservation:

A mini-section, supported by African Wildlife Foundation, including:

The future is female

How putting women in roles of law enforcement has brought conservation and communities together.

Benson Kanyembo

The 2019 winner of the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award goes to Benson Kanyemba who is a Law Enforcement Advisor with Conservation South Luangwa (CSL) in Mfuwe, Zambia.

Safari section:

News and advice to help you plan a trip. Content includes:

• Access for all – learning more about inclusive safaris

• Profile: CEO, Safarilink Aviation, Alex Avedi

• News on lodge openings and fresh travel ideas