Namibia's winning formula
- Walking across Tsavo
- On foot in the Okavango
- South Africa’s best private game reserves
- The anatomy of a bushcamp
- Life and death at a waterhole
- Is Malawi a complete safari destination?
Kenya: 24-page practical safari planner
Namibia’s winning formula
We reckon Namibia should be top of your travel wishlist for 2020. Here’s just three elements that explain why:
1. Evolution and revolution
Ginger Mauney looks at the growth of community conservation tourism and it’s ever-important role in building a sustainable future.
2. In the giant’s shadow
Claudia Sermbezis goes tracking desert elephants.
3. Sleeping arrangements
With such a vast country, what is the tourism accommodation like? Aulden Harlech-Jones reports.
South Africa: top private reserves
Philip Briggs recently visited most of the country’s top private reserves. He picks 15 that stand out for the quality of their game-viewing, scenery, unique ecosystem or value for money.
Botswana: On foot in the Okavango
How walking in the Delta takes the safari experience here to another level – and why it is different to elsewhere. By Melanie van Zyl.
Zimbabwe: Life and death at a Hwange waterhole
The daily challenges of survival in the bush are intensified in a harsh drought. Mike Unwin recalls an extraordinary 24 hours in Hwange National Park.
The origins of wildlife photography
It’s so easy for us all to take great photos on safari, but what was it like in the early, pioneering days of wildlife photography? David Lazenby investigates.
Tanzania: Ngorongoro accommodation guide
Need some help choosing where to stay when visiting the crater? Kitty Chrisp is here to assist.
Kenya: The great walk of freedom
Geoffrey Dean sets off on a 10-day, 100-mile hike across Tsavo National Park. His guide, Iain Allen, knows the area better than anyone. Is this the ultimate way to explore a park and truly get in touch with nature?
Wildlife: Ground rules
Next time you’re on safari, look down. What’s beneath your feet may be more important than you think, says Mike Unwin.
Malawi: Is it now a complete safari destination?
Over the last 16 years an extensive effort has been made to restore Malawi’s national parks. So we were wondering if it is now a wildlife destination in its own right? Dr Steve Banner gives his verdict.
Zambia: Anatomy of a bush camp
What’s the difference between a bush camp and a ‘normal’ camp or lodge? And what’s it like to stay in one? Mark Stratton went to South Luangwa to find out.
A compendium of short stories giving personal insight to African travel, including: yoga, African music festival calendar, recommended books, photo competition, recipe, African products for you to buy and journal entries from three readers.
A mini-section, supported by African Wildlife Foundation, including:
The future is female
How putting women in roles of law enforcement has brought conservation and communities together.
Benson Kanyembo
The 2019 winner of the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award goes to Benson Kanyemba who is a Law Enforcement Advisor with Conservation South Luangwa (CSL) in Mfuwe, Zambia.
News and advice to help you plan a trip. Content includes:
• Access for all – learning more about inclusive safaris
• Profile: CEO, Safarilink Aviation, Alex Avedi
• News on lodge openings and fresh travel ideas