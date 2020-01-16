

Making connections

Adventurer Reza Pakravan has recently completed an expedition to cross the Sahel, from Senegal to Somaliland. He reflects on some of the experiences he had along the way, introducing us to places and people most of us will never encounter. In doing so, we gain fascinating insight to this vast continent and celebrate the fascination of travel.

Botswana: behind the pictures

Wildlife photographer Charlie Lynam shares the stories behind some of his favourite images.

Namibia: The ultimate self-drive trip

Namibia is renowned as one of the world’s great self-drive destinations, with adventurers lured by its vast, open landscapes, unique wildlife sightings and a sense of escape. But what is it really like to travel around and how should you plan?

Zimbabwe/Zambia: Lower Zambezi accommodation guide

We look at the options available for you in the Lower Zambezi and Mana Pools National Parks, in one of the most remarkable wildlife regions in Africa.

Tanzania: Primal instinct

Nearly 60 years after Jane Goodall first arrived in Gombe to study chimpanzees, we return to Tanzania’s mountain reserves. What is the legacy of her work? What is the wildlife experience really like?

Chad: The phoenix has risen

So many seasoned travellers have said that visiting Zakouma National Park was possibly the best wilderness experience they’ve had. So we went to see what the fuss was all about.

Family safaris

Many people wonder what the best age is to take their children on safari. Of course, we say ‘any time’. Mary Askew took her daughters to Kenya for the first time. This is what she learnt.

South Africa: In praise of padstalle

Route 62 is South Africa’s answer to Australia’s Outback, to America’s Arizona Desert. Set back from the renowned Garden Route, few visitors drive it. This is what they are missing.

Indaba section:

A compendium of short stories giving personal insight to African travel, including: top guides, adventure activities in Uganda, recommended books, music and journal entries from two readers.

Conservation:

A mini-section, supported by African Wildlife Foundation, including:

The future of our wildlife

How are conservationists now viewing our approach to protecting wildlife. By Adam Cruise.

The Soysambu Conservancy roars back to life

AWF is supporting the transformation of an important wildlife haven in Kenya while benefiting local communities. By Jeff Dunnink.

Safari section:

News and advice to help you plan a trip. Content includes:

• Tips for tipping

• Profile: CEO, Africa Albida Tourism, Ross Kennedy

• News on lodge openings and fresh travel ideas