IN THE LATEST ISSUE
FEATURES
Kenya: 24-page practical safari planner
It seems we already know so much about Kenya; its better-known destinations feel so familiar and images of its rich culture are recognisable the world over. Beyond these iconic drawcards, Kenya is extraordinarily diverse, offering a wealth of natural attractions and enriching experiences.
Planning a trip to such an accessible and varied country brings its own challenges. At first, it could appear relatively straightforward, but with so many options perhaps it requires a bit more thought.
We hope the following 24 pages of expert advice and inspiration will set you on your way. First, we tackle the questions most commonly asked by visitors, then we dig a little deeper with insights into the many places you could enjoy.
Making connections
Adventurer Reza Pakravan has recently completed an expedition to cross the Sahel, from Senegal to Somaliland. He reflects on some of the experiences he had along the way, introducing us to places and people most of us will never encounter. In doing so, we gain fascinating insight to this vast continent and celebrate the fascination of travel.
Botswana: behind the pictures
Wildlife photographer Charlie Lynam shares the stories behind some of his favourite images.
Namibia: The ultimate self-drive trip
Namibia is renowned as one of the world’s great self-drive destinations, with adventurers lured by its vast, open landscapes, unique wildlife sightings and a sense of escape. But what is it really like to travel around and how should you plan?
Zimbabwe/Zambia: Lower Zambezi accommodation guide
We look at the options available for you in the Lower Zambezi and Mana Pools National Parks, in one of the most remarkable wildlife regions in Africa.
Tanzania: Primal instinct
Nearly 60 years after Jane Goodall first arrived in Gombe to study chimpanzees, we return to Tanzania’s mountain reserves. What is the legacy of her work? What is the wildlife experience really like?
Chad: The phoenix has risen
So many seasoned travellers have said that visiting Zakouma National Park was possibly the best wilderness experience they’ve had. So we went to see what the fuss was all about.
Family safaris
Many people wonder what the best age is to take their children on safari. Of course, we say ‘any time’. Mary Askew took her daughters to Kenya for the first time. This is what she learnt.
South Africa: In praise of padstalle
Route 62 is South Africa’s answer to Australia’s Outback, to America’s Arizona Desert. Set back from the renowned Garden Route, few visitors drive it. This is what they are missing.
Indaba section:
A compendium of short stories giving personal insight to African travel, including: top guides, adventure activities in Uganda, recommended books, music and journal entries from two readers.
Conservation:
A mini-section, supported by African Wildlife Foundation, including:
The future of our wildlife
How are conservationists now viewing our approach to protecting wildlife. By Adam Cruise.
The Soysambu Conservancy roars back to life
AWF is supporting the transformation of an important wildlife haven in Kenya while benefiting local communities. By Jeff Dunnink.
Safari section:
News and advice to help you plan a trip. Content includes:
• Tips for tipping
• Profile: CEO, Africa Albida Tourism, Ross Kennedy
• News on lodge openings and fresh travel ideas