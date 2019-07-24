IN THE LATEST ISSUE
- Rediscover Cape Town
- Meet Ruaha’s lion defenders
- Malawi’s beach and bush
- Namibia’s inspiring lodges
- KAZA transfrontier park
- Amboseli’s enduring appeal
- Afrotheria… and so much more
FEATURES
Rediscovering Cape Town
One of the world’s most beautiful cities, Cape Town has long been a magnet to travellers, lured by its iconic mountain, crinkle-cut coast and sandy beaches — not to mention its outdoor lifestyle, vibrant foodie scene and close proximity to other Cape highlights like the Winelands and Garden Route. In many ways, it’s a well-known destination that slots comfortably into most itineraries.
But there’s another side to Cape Town: the city’s secret spaces, the new and imaginative experiences and the lesser-known highlights. A fresh narrative is being written as the Mother City continues to evolve. In this feature we venture deeper and more intimately into Cape Town, to explore it from a local’s perspective. There’s more to the place than you might have imagined.
Compiled and written by Iain Harris
Beyond the falls: the world’s largest transfrontier park
The Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) is one of the continent’s most biodiverse and enticing tourism regions, spanning Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and Angola, with the Victoria Falls at its hub. In this composite report we explore it’s riches, consider the impact of KAZA’s work, and offer some help to get you started planning your next adventure.
Amazing spaces
With its vast endless vistas, Namibia is home to some of the most eco-friendly, creative lodges in the world. By Amelia Brown
Malawi’s cumulative effect
It may be small, but the warm heart of Africa could now be a complete one-stop destination, says Phil Clisby
Keeping the faith
Lynn Houghton attends Ethiopia’s annual Timkat festival and finds a rich cultural heritage that permeates the whole of the country
Amboseli
Laura Birtles sees how conservancies are having a widespread impact and driving Amboseli’s enduring appeal in Kenya
Afrotheria
How many of today’s iconic species have their roots on the continent? Mike Unwin explores the origins of Africa’s wildlife
Ruaha
Sue Watt goes behind the scenes to meet the lion defenders of Ruaha in Tanzania, and Graeme Green explains why the park is a safari favourite
Indaba section:
A compendium of short stories giving personal insight to African travel, including:
Shanga, Tanzania, supported by Elewana
Essential tips for visiting a local community, by Hideaways CEO Katja Quasdorf
The latest finds in Books
Conservation:
A mini-section, supported by African Wildlife Foundation, in which we look at:
The How Many Elephants campaign
The woman empowering Africa’s future female conservation leaders
The ramifications of increasing tusklessness in elephants
Signs of life on the ground when you’re on a walking safari
Safari section:
News and advice to help you plan a trip. Content includes:
The essential guide to Madagascar
Lodge review: Elephant Plains Lodge, Queen Elizabeth National Park, Uganda
News on lodge openings and fresh travel ideas