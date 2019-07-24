Beyond the falls: the world’s largest transfrontier park

The Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) is one of the continent’s most biodiverse and enticing tourism regions, spanning Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and Angola, with the Victoria Falls at its hub. In this composite report we explore it’s riches, consider the impact of KAZA’s work, and offer some help to get you started planning your next adventure.

Amazing spaces

With its vast endless vistas, Namibia is home to some of the most eco-friendly, creative lodges in the world. By Amelia Brown

Malawi’s cumulative effect

It may be small, but the warm heart of Africa could now be a complete one-stop destination, says Phil Clisby

Keeping the faith

Lynn Houghton attends Ethiopia’s annual Timkat festival and finds a rich cultural heritage that permeates the whole of the country

Amboseli

Laura Birtles sees how conservancies are having a widespread impact and driving Amboseli’s enduring appeal in Kenya

Afrotheria

How many of today’s iconic species have their roots on the continent? Mike Unwin explores the origins of Africa’s wildlife

Ruaha

Sue Watt goes behind the scenes to meet the lion defenders of Ruaha in Tanzania, and Graeme Green explains why the park is a safari favourite

Indaba section:

A compendium of short stories giving personal insight to African travel, including:

Shanga, Tanzania, supported by Elewana

Essential tips for visiting a local community, by Hideaways CEO Katja Quasdorf

The latest finds in Books

Conservation:

A mini-section, supported by African Wildlife Foundation, in which we look at:

The How Many Elephants campaign

The woman empowering Africa’s future female conservation leaders

The ramifications of increasing tusklessness in elephants

Signs of life on the ground when you’re on a walking safari

Safari section:

News and advice to help you plan a trip. Content includes:

The essential guide to Madagascar

Lodge review: Elephant Plains Lodge, Queen Elizabeth National Park, Uganda

News on lodge openings and fresh travel ideas