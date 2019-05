An 18-page report looking at how modernisation is affecting Africa’s rich cultural heritage. Inspired by the release of Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher’s new book, African Twilight, we have expanded the discussion to explore the various perspectives on African culture:

African twilight

Exclusively for Travel Africa, Brian Jackman interviews photographers Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher to learn more about their extraordinary work recording Africa’s great cultural ceremonies, the lessons learned along the way, and their fear for Africa’s changing cultural landscape.

The Maasai perspective

Jackson Looseyia has been involved in community conservation and tourism for 25 years. As a proud Maasai with daily exposure to the modern world, we asked his thoughts on the importance of culture and the challenges being faced in the community.

The tourist’s perspective

As a traveller with an interest in learning more about African culture, how should you approach visits to villages or ceremonies? By Emma Gregg

The urban perspective

We meet seven creative millennials living in Nairobi, to see what culture means to them. Interviews by Kelai Wanjiru

Personally speaking

A rare encounter on a recent visit to a remote area of Madagascar prompted Hilary Bradt to consider her own changing attitudes to cultural tourism, reflect on the past and to question the impact we all have on other communities when we travel.