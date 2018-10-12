Travel Africa 83, July 2018

Travel Africa Issue 83 – Summer 2018

In this issue

Features

The Delta in focus

Planet Okavango photographer Hannes Lochner shares his tips on how to capture the animals of Botswana’s iconic Okavango on camera

A wildlife lover’s guide to Kenya

Want to see wildlife? Plot your next safari with Richard Trillo’s overview of Kenya’s parks and conservancies

A shore thing

Looking for a great beach-bush combination? Say hello to secretive Saadani, says Julia D’Orizio

For the love of birds

This small country packs a pretty hefty avian punch, and Mike Unwin’s pursuit of turacos and shoebills is bound to interest even the non-birders amongst you

Surprising Liberia

Mark Stratton’s report is a fascinating insight to a country repairing itself… and why tourism should be encouraged

Land of the lake

While Malawi’s wildlife offering is developing fast, its lake still is the main draw. Sophie Ibbotson finds out why

In the footsteps of Madiba

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s birth, Emma Gregg lists the best places to learn about contemporary South African culture through the lens of history

10 reasons to take your kids on safari

Father of twins Will Gray tells us why Africa is a stimulating, educational and eye-opening playground for children

How to plan the ideal Zimbabwean holiday

With so much on offer, Shelley Cox helps you to figure out which combination of attractions work well, and how to tie them together

A moveable feast

How do bush chefs produce such delectable food in the remotest of camps? Laura Griffith-Jones goes to Lower Zambezi National Park to find out

The secret south

Steve and Ann Toon take a road trip to Namibia’s remote southern region and discover some weird and wonderful cultural oddities