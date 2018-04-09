Travel Africa Issue 81 – Winter 2017/18

In this issue

Features

Keeping track of cheetah

Nick Dall sets out on foot in Mountain Zebra National Park to search for the world’s fastest feline, and learn about its behaviour and interaction with its distant cousin, the lion

Portfolio: Caught on camera

From bats to dabchicks, here is our pick of the most captivating winning shots from Nature’s Best Photography Africa Awards 2017

Botswana on a budget

On the hunt for a more affordable option in this notoriously expensive wildlife destination, Sarah Gilbert joins a group mobile camping safari

48 Hours in Windhoek

Resident Annabelle Venter gets under the skin of the Namibian capital, exploring its architecture, gardens, museums, restaurants, cafés, bars and shops

Birding hotspots in Malawi

For a small country, Malawi harbours some impressive avian riches. Dominic Couzens reveals the best places to go

Wildlife lover’s guide to Zambia

From bat swarms and birding bonanzas to leopard encounters and little-known migrations, William Gray presents Zambia’s most spine-tingling experiences

Why you should visit Zimbabwe now

Our publisher urges readers to visit his homeland sooner rather than later in the wake of the political changes there

Walking the Zambezi

Chaz Powell’s ambition was to walk the length of the Zambezi in a single trip. He tells Olivia Rook all about it

Unusual places to stay

Lodges have their own appeal — but they’re not the only option. Here is our list of some of Africa’s most unconventional boltholes

Sweet Sierra Leone

Given its history, this West African country might not be on everybody’s bucket list. But when Sue Watt travels there, she discovers potential and optimism

Back to Ikland, Uganda

Mark Eveleigh treks into the highland home of the mysterious Ik tribe and discovers the truth about the community that was once portrayed as the world’s nastiest people

Exploding the myth about Ethiopia

Trevor Jenner reveals why we should reconsider our misconceptions about this land of astonishing natural beauty, ethnic diversity and cultural riches