Travel Africa Issue 81 – Winter 2017/18
- In this issue
- Tracking cheetahs in South Africa
- Wildlife lover’s guide to Zambia
- Secret Sierra Leone
- Unusual places to stay
- Birding in Malawi
- 48 Hours in Windhoek
- Kenya’s great lakes… and so much more!
Features
Keeping track of cheetah
Nick Dall sets out on foot in Mountain Zebra National Park to search for the world’s fastest feline, and learn about its behaviour and interaction with its distant cousin, the lion
Portfolio: Caught on camera
From bats to dabchicks, here is our pick of the most captivating winning shots from Nature’s Best Photography Africa Awards 2017
Botswana on a budget
On the hunt for a more affordable option in this notoriously expensive wildlife destination, Sarah Gilbert joins a group mobile camping safari
48 Hours in Windhoek
Resident Annabelle Venter gets under the skin of the Namibian capital, exploring its architecture, gardens, museums, restaurants, cafés, bars and shops
Birding hotspots in Malawi
For a small country, Malawi harbours some impressive avian riches. Dominic Couzens reveals the best places to go
Wildlife lover’s guide to Zambia
From bat swarms and birding bonanzas to leopard encounters and little-known migrations, William Gray presents Zambia’s most spine-tingling experiences
Why you should visit Zimbabwe now
Our publisher urges readers to visit his homeland sooner rather than later in the wake of the political changes there
Walking the Zambezi
Chaz Powell’s ambition was to walk the length of the Zambezi in a single trip. He tells Olivia Rook all about it
Unusual places to stay
Lodges have their own appeal — but they’re not the only option. Here is our list of some of Africa’s most unconventional boltholes
Sweet Sierra Leone
Given its history, this West African country might not be on everybody’s bucket list. But when Sue Watt travels there, she discovers potential and optimism
Back to Ikland, Uganda
Mark Eveleigh treks into the highland home of the mysterious Ik tribe and discovers the truth about the community that was once portrayed as the world’s nastiest people
Exploding the myth about Ethiopia
Trevor Jenner reveals why we should reconsider our misconceptions about this land of astonishing natural beauty, ethnic diversity and cultural riches