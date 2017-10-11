Travel Africa 79 July 2017

Travel Africa Issue 79 – Summer 2017
- In this issue
- Life as a chimp
- Kafue National Park
- Self-drive in Zimbabwe
- SA’s Madikwe and The Waterberg
- Tarangire on foot
- Stunning leopard portfolio
- The Danakil… and so much more!
Features
Captivated by Kafue
This extraordinary national park’s raw and diverse landscapes make it geographically enthralling. Morgan Trimble examines its natural history, ecology and wildlife, and reveals some hot tips from the experts to help you plan your trip
Portfolio – Spots and fangs
Wildlife photographer Greg du Toit made it his mission to capture the elusive leopard on camera
Namibia – Times are a-changin’
Tony Park reflects on the Himba tribe’s way of life and beliefs, and how they are coping in the modern world
South Africa – Exploring an upland Eden
Following a trip to Madikwe Game Reserve and the Waterberg Biosphere, Justin Fox reveals why we should travel to the remote north
Botswana – Making an impact
In the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, Carrie Hampton has a look at how to ensure that your funds go into the right hands
Zimbabwe – The wheels deal
Mike Unwin takes his family on a road trip, taking in Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, Bulawayo, the Matobo Hills, Great Zimbabwe and Harare
Malawi – Time for a cuppa
Nick Redmayne travels to Satemwa Tea Estate in the Shire Highlands to learn about the production of tea and coffee in Malawi and to taste the results
Ethiopia – Hot as hell
Dale R Morris goes to the Danakil Depression, a region of harsh beauty — where volcanoes and crystals create a searing landscape like no other
Kenya – How to be a guide
Sue Watt spends a week with the team at Alex Walker’s Serian in Mara North Conservancy as part of their annual Pyramids of Life refresher course
Tanzania – Beat about the bush
Laura Griffith-Jones sets out on a thrilling walking safari in the beautiful, underrated Tarangire National Park, coming face to face with elephant on foot and fly-camping under the stars
Uganda – Behind Budongo
Emma Gregg examines the ecosystem and conservation projects of this biodiverse forest reserve
Morocco – Marrakech’s creative revolution
Sarah Gilbert meets some of the new wave of artists and designers that is reinventing Marrakech’s artisanal heritage