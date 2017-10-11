Travel Africa 79 July 2017

Travel Africa Issue 79 – Summer 2017

In this issue

Life as a chimp

Life as a chimp Kafue National Park

Kafue National Park Self-drive in Zimbabwe

Self-drive in Zimbabwe SA’s Madikwe and The Waterberg

SA’s Madikwe and The Waterberg Tarangire on foot

Tarangire on foot Stunning leopard portfolio

Stunning leopard portfolio The Danakil… and so much more!

Features



Captivated by Kafue

This extraordinary national park’s raw and diverse landscapes make it geographically enthralling. Morgan Trimble examines its natural history, ecology and wildlife, and reveals some hot tips from the experts to help you plan your trip

Portfolio – Spots and fangs

Wildlife photographer Greg du Toit made it his mission to capture the elusive leopard on camera

Namibia – Times are a-changin’

Tony Park reflects on the Himba tribe’s way of life and beliefs, and how they are coping in the modern world

South Africa – Exploring an upland Eden

Following a trip to Madikwe Game Reserve and the Waterberg Biosphere, Justin Fox reveals why we should travel to the remote north

Botswana – Making an impact

In the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, Carrie Hampton has a look at how to ensure that your funds go into the right hands

Zimbabwe – The wheels deal

Mike Unwin takes his family on a road trip, taking in Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, Bulawayo, the Matobo Hills, Great Zimbabwe and Harare

Malawi – Time for a cuppa

Nick Redmayne travels to Satemwa Tea Estate in the Shire Highlands to learn about the production of tea and coffee in Malawi and to taste the results

Ethiopia – Hot as hell

Dale R Morris goes to the Danakil Depression, a region of harsh beauty — where volcanoes and crystals create a searing landscape like no other

Kenya – How to be a guide

Sue Watt spends a week with the team at Alex Walker’s Serian in Mara North Conservancy as part of their annual Pyramids of Life refresher course

Tanzania – Beat about the bush

Laura Griffith-Jones sets out on a thrilling walking safari in the beautiful, underrated Tarangire National Park, coming face to face with elephant on foot and fly-camping under the stars

Uganda – Behind Budongo

Emma Gregg examines the ecosystem and conservation projects of this biodiverse forest reserve

Morocco – Marrakech’s creative revolution

Sarah Gilbert meets some of the new wave of artists and designers that is reinventing Marrakech’s artisanal heritage