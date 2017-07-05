Travel Africa 78 April 2017

Travel Africa Issue 78 – Spring 2017
- In this issue
- Essential Luangwa
- Secret South Africa
- Why self-drive in Namibia
- Ethiopia’s lost treasures
- Beyond the Serengeti migration
- Uganda’s adventure capital
- Mauritania… and much more
Features
The Luangwa Valley unveiled
Our guide to everything you need to know about planning your trip to one of Africa’s finest wildlife reserves. David Rogers reveals all
Malawi: Taking responsibility
The tourist dollar can have a huge positive impact on local communities. Emma Gregg discovers how
Zimbabwe: Walking in the wild
Rose Gamble relays her experience of walking in the remote Gonarezhou National Park
Namibia: Going it alone
Andrew St Pierre White tells us why this southern African country is such a brilliant place for a road trip
Botswana: Tricks of the trade
Iain Wallace visits Deception Valley in the immense Central Kalahari Game Reserve, and learns Bushman survival skills
Secret South Africa
Philip Briggs unveils the country’s top 10 hidden highlights for the wildlife lover
Madagascar: Isolated Isalo
Anthony Ham describes Parc National de l’Isalo’s unique scenery and wildlife
Uganda: Adrenaline rush
The adventure capital of East Africa has much to offer the intrepid traveller. Lizzie Williams reviews the best activities
Tanzania: Beyond the migration
Laura Griffith-Jones discovers that you don’t have to focus on the river crossings to have some exceptional wildlife encounters in the northern Serengeti
Kenya with teens
Watamu is a great place to take your children on an educational family holiday. Linda Markovina recounts her time there
The great railway bazaar
Looking for an authentic West African adventure? Travel the Mauritania Railway, says Mykolas Juodele