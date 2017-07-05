Travel Africa 78 April 2017

Travel Africa Issue 78 – Spring 2017 In this issue

Uganda's adventure capital Mauritania… and much more

The Luangwa Valley unveiled

Our guide to everything you need to know about planning your trip to one of Africa’s finest wildlife reserves. David Rogers reveals all

Malawi: Taking responsibility

The tourist dollar can have a huge positive impact on local communities. Emma Gregg discovers how

Zimbabwe: Walking in the wild

Rose Gamble relays her experience of walking in the remote Gonarezhou National Park

Namibia: Going it alone

Andrew St Pierre White tells us why this southern African country is such a brilliant place for a road trip

Botswana: Tricks of the trade

Iain Wallace visits Deception Valley in the immense Central Kalahari Game Reserve, and learns Bushman survival skills

Secret South Africa

Philip Briggs unveils the country’s top 10 hidden highlights for the wildlife lover

Madagascar: Isolated Isalo

Anthony Ham describes Parc National de l’Isalo’s unique scenery and wildlife

Uganda: Adrenaline rush

The adventure capital of East Africa has much to offer the intrepid traveller. Lizzie Williams reviews the best activities

Tanzania: Beyond the migration

Laura Griffith-Jones discovers that you don’t have to focus on the river crossings to have some exceptional wildlife encounters in the northern Serengeti

Kenya with teens

Watamu is a great place to take your children on an educational family holiday. Linda Markovina recounts her time there

The great railway bazaar

Looking for an authentic West African adventure? Travel the Mauritania Railway, says Mykolas Juodele