Top 10 beds in Cape Town

Cape Town is the city of everything. Vibrant, diverse and colourful, there’s a blockbuster of adventurous activities on the cards as well endless ways to sightsee. And what could be better at the end of a long day exploring than to sink in to a sumptuous bed, preferably with a glass of wine in hand and a glorious view to boot?

Visitors to the Mother City are spoilt for choice when seeking accommodation. So, to help you narrow your selection, we asked the pros at Timbuktu Travel’s Cape Town headquarters to nominate their favourite places to stay…

The Silo

Perched high above an old grain tower, the bedrooms at The Silo are a magpie’s nest of jewel-coloured furniture, upholstered velvet and whacky chandeliers. But it’s the beds that really steal the show: positioned in front of the kaleidoscopic, pillowed-glass windows, you’ll feel like the cat that’s got the cream as you sprawl out in front of the most Instagrammable-views in the city.

La Cotte Farm Cottages

If quaint, cosy cottages set your heart a flutter, get yourself and your pyjamas to La Cotte Farm in the Cape Winelands. Inside the rustic cottages, you’ll find enormous beds draped in crisp, white linen, an Indian throw here and a floral-print cushion there. In the morning, fling open the door and enjoy a cup of tea with glorious, 360-degree mountain and vineyard views.

Ellerman House

Perched high in the cliffs above Cape Town’s trendiest beach burbs, Ellerman House wins the prize for the ‘beds with the best views’ by several sunsets. The contemporary, light-filled rooms let the seascapes do the talking, and you’ll catch both sunrise and sundown from the folds of your sheets. And if you can drag your eyes away from what’s happening outside, take note of the stunning South African artworks on the walls.

Tintswalo Atlantic

Laidback beach house meets contemporary log cabin; Tintswalo’s rooms hover centimetres away from the peachy shingle beach and contain every amenity imaginable. But really, none of that matters for it’s the views of Hout Bay and the iconic Sentinel, framed by a bluer-than-blue sea and the dramatic mountains, that make Tintswalo so mightily brilliant – and ensure you’ll never want to leave.

Mannabay

Spending an al-fresco night under a million twinkling stars is a special experience but open-air beds aren’t two a penny in Cape Town. Well, we’ve found just the place: Mannabay’s Versailles suite comes complete with a private balcony and outdoor four-poster with views across the Atlantic straight from the fluffy pillows. And if you don’t fancy a night outside, the indoor ‘mirror’ bed will do just fine.

Clouds

All the rooms at Clouds Estate have magnificent views across the famous (and extraordinarily beautiful) Helshoogte Pass, but Room 7 is the one to be seen in. It’s the corner suite so you’ve got double the views from the superb bed, and there’s even a hot tub on the balcony for view-gazing with a difference.

Cellars-Hohenhort

Classically-beautiful décor, elegant furnishings and enormous beds that will make you feel like a princess? It’s Cellars-Hohenhort, a rural idyll that feels a million miles from the bright lights of Cape Town (it’s 20 minutes by car). Pick a room in the original Cape-Dutch homestead for historic character, tranquil garden and mountain views, and a night’s sleep that will soothe your soul…

La Cles des Montagnes

If there’s one bed from this list that we’d like to pick up and take home with us, it’s from the inimitable La Colonial villa in Franschhoek’s La Cles des Montagnes. A smooth, wooden four-poster bedecked in feathered throws, velvet blankets and silk cushions, it’s as comfy as it is chic. If only we could take the views with us too…

21 Nettleton

A night at 21 Nettleton is rather like staying in the home of an eccentric pal with a penchant for hotshot design. The five fairytale suites are all individually-designed, each with their own quirks and charms, but our heart lies with the King: spell-binding views of the Atlantic and the Twelve Apostles and a super-king sized bed, swathed in the finest of linens from which to enjoy them from. Magic.

Kensington Place

You can’t beat an old favourite and in this case it’s Kensington Place, Cape Town’s original boutique bolthole. The eight rooms are all textured wallpaper and soothing hues, and you’ll fall asleep to views of Table Mountain or the sparkling lights of the city bowl. In the morning, drag yourself out from under the fat-as-a-stack-of-pancakes duvets for coffee and croissant on trendy Kloof Street, ambling distance from your bed.

EXTRA: ESCAPING CAPE TOWN?

Forest Lodge at Grootbos

Grootbos Reserve, a two-hour from Cape Town, is a botanical utopia that’s just made for relaxing, whether that be outside, enjoying the fresh air and the mesmerising vistas, or inside. Just as well then, that the suites at Forest Lodge have the most sumptuous beds we’ve come across, along with rolling views of the fynbos and endless ocean stretched ahead of you. Who said anything about fresh air?!

