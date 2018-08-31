Timeless Luangwa



Of all the many places across Africa that tug strongly on our affections here at Travel Africa, the South Luangwa is a particular favourite. There is something about this place that we connect strongly with. Perhaps it is that its abundant wildlife is not too easily found, thus anticipation and promise hang in the air, and never disappoints.

We’re also fascinated with how photographers are now using their craft to accentuate the stories they find on safari, creating artistic images that emphasise a scene or a behaviour. In not simply replicating what the eye can see, they can allow us to interpret a scene with a greater depth of emotion.

Which is why we just love Patrick Bentley’s new book, Timeless, which is an evocative testimony to this wonderful wilderness, and a reminder to us all of the importance of protecting our fragile natural heritage.

Patrick is a Zambian fine art nature photographer. He creates images using a variety of techniques and ideas to provide a fresh perspective on the natural world, with an emphasis on black and white, infrared and aerial photography, sometimes in combination.

We’re delighted that Patrick is sharing these 20 images from his book with readers of Travel Africa, and we’d love to know what you think of them. Add your comments below.

For more on Patrick visit www.patrickbentley.com or find him on Facebook (www.facebook.com/patrickbentleyphotography) or on Instagram (@patrickbentleyphotography)