The sounds of Africa



Visitors to Africa from Europe often report a feeling, while they are there, of being subtly more alive. The sunlight is brighter and hotter than one is used to, the tastes and smells sharper, the colours more intense. The days seem to pass more slowly. Uninterrupted landscapes let the eye run further than is usual at home, and at night the skies stretch out endlessly, ablaze with starlight in every direction.

In this more primal space the balance of the senses is altered, effecting a real shift in consciousness. Life depends less now on the rapid and relentless processing of abstract visual symbols – newsprint, road signs, flickering screens. We are reconnecting with the physical world, the slower, richer world of touch, and smell, and sound.

In these last Africa is profoundly rich. In towns and villages there is the buoyant musical chatter of Bantu dialects, with their dazzling consonantal patterns, and those rich vowels that well up with such emotional force in the harmonising of male and female choirs. There is an exotic array of ‘new’ musical instruments – not just the famous drums, of every variety, but assorted pipes and whistles, Jews’ harps’, variants of the zither and guitar, and the spirit-summoning mbira – found nowhere else on the planet. In the earth-shaking thunder of the Victoria Falls and the eerie song of the great Namibian sand dunes the land itself seems to speak.

The sounds produced by Africa’s animals are no less memorable: the brash trumpeting, and the powerful deep-earth rumbling, of elephants; the spine-chilling roar of a lion; the unnerving cough of a night-prowling leopard, so easily confused with the hoarse barking of frightened baboons; the strident, relentless racketing of frogs on a wet riverbank; the insistent calling of doves in the late afternoon.

These noises hold surprises of their own. The lion’s threatening roar emerges from huge and specially adapted vocal chords encased in 200kg of muscle and flab: with a little help from the wind, his 114 mighty decibels will carry for up to 9km. Unimpressed by this, the African cicada, brevisans brevis, weighing just a few grams and deploying a paper-thin row of vibrating pouches, matches him almost to the decibel. Like the cicada, most of the real noise-makers in Africa, such as the crickets and frogs, opt for an ingenious array of rubbings and scrapings, of puffings and blowings, showing all the practical inventiveness of their human counterparts.

Most impressive of all, the elephant’s sonic and infrasonic rumblings can be heard by others up to 16km away. Cannily, they make these calls in the late afternoon, when the cooling air sends the vibrations below ground, increasing the speed of transmission in the denser medium. Their purpose is to maintain contact with distant members of the herd and to signal those important few days in their leisurely breeding cycle when the females are in oestrus and available for mating. The listeners, for their part, can gauge the actual distance the sound has travelled and, if it is less than about 3km, can identify the voices of known individuals. They can pick out the sound of thunderstorms at well over a 150km distance, which is why elephants are always the first to set off in the direction of rain.

A different expertise is shown by the bats. Flying at manic velocity through a swarm of insects, perhaps milling about among branches, calls not just for extraordinary aerobatics but for seriously advanced echolocation. A stream of high-pitched sounds is beamed out ahead, bounced back from whatever lies in the way, image-processed in the brain and acted on – all in a fraction of a nanosecond: a tiny error making the difference between a tasty meal and a broken neck. (There are some recently discovered moths whose hearing is even faster. They have learned to detect this sonar probing and transmit noises of their own to jam the oncoming signal. But they live elsewhere, sadly not in Africa.)

To put all this in perspective: the hearing range of us humans is a modest 64Hz to 23,000Hz, just enough for our practical and social needs. The belly-rumbling elephant, as you would expect, goes down to 12Hz, while some bats operate as high as 110,000Hz. The elephant’s vast ears, by the way, are not entirely to do with hearing. Their function is mostly cooling the blood and social signalling: when they fan out and start to flap, you know it’s time to move on. The lion’s lesser accomplishment in this area is to be able to rotate its ears in the direction of the sound without having to move the head. (This is more than habitual idleness: it avoids larger tell-tale movements that might prove useful to others.) Bats carry their acoustic gear in the front of the face, in a horror-movie profusion of screens and filters. African owls lack the hi-tech facial architecture of their British cousins, whose fluffy features conceal the precise curves of a parabolic receptor lined with low-density sound-directing feathers. They rely instead on their extraordinary eyesight. However defenceless they may be against air attack, all African prey animals, such as antelopes and other small mammals, have a sense of hearing honed to levels far beyond our own.

Behind and beyond these, and always framing them, is the silence, the immense, ancient, all-embracing silence of the land. In certain conditions, and in a number of special places, such as the spirit-haunted Matobo Hills in Zimbabwe, its power can be overwhelming. Time slows to a halt. There is a sudden feeling of intensified alertness, until, in the words of one late-Victoria visitor, you find yourself enveloped by ‘a profound and intimate stillness’. You instinctively hold your breath, not wanting to lose it; but the intensity – it feels more like a glimpse of eternity – will slowly and gently fade, and, before you know it, the everyday sounds of the bush are back: and with them normality.

So, when you next venture out into the stunned vacancy of the midday heat or the entranced depths of an African night, remember that the silence around you, however compelling, is never quite complete. Stand very still, and cock an ear. Your arrival interrupted a busy chorus. Gradually, and by stages, it will resume, first in subtle whisperings, terse conversations (mostly about your interesting presence), to be followed by small rustlings of furtive movement or the renewed hesitant calling of a bird. In time, if you can remain perfectly still and alert, the full dense richness of the experience will make itself known.

But remember too that yours will not be the only ears tuning in to this medium. On every side hundreds of tiny receptors will be working at full stretch, detecting, processing, preparing for instant response. In this privileged moment you may well (and certainly should) feel yourself in the presence of a vast and timeless tranquillity. But it is also one that teems with a minute, vibrant life of ferocious intensity.

Footnote: In fact, the notion of silence is always an illusion. There is probably no silence anywhere in the universe, rather an absence of listeners. Everything is in constant motion, a fury of whirling electrons traversed by waves of vibration across an unimaginably vast acoustic range. Our heads enclose a roar of neural activity that can, in certain moments, approach the condition of song. Detected and harnessed by subtle laboratory instruments, it can be turned into electronic music. It is all a question of who, or what, is tuning in.