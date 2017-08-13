The Seychelles by boat



A catamaran cruising between sun-soaked islands: a marketing cliché or accessible reality? Janine Avery went to find out. Pictures by Janine Avery and Boating World.



With dazzling beaches, jungles home to birds found nowhere else on Earth and an underwater world that is utterly entrancing, the Seychelles beckons water babies, sailors and anyone with a love for salty kisses, cocktails by the ocean and the wind in their hair. And what better way to enjoy these paradise islands than from the water?

So it was I found myself boarding a luxury catamaran moored at Eden Island, a magnificent resort, housing complex and marina that has been developed on reclaimed land, appearing from the sea as if by magic.

If you decide to buy a boat in the Seychelles, these electric-blue waters and cream-hued beaches will be her backdrop. Alternatively, you can hop on a boat here, as I did, for a day trip to the magnificent Sainte Anne Marine National Park, or venture further ashore on a deep-sea fishing excursion.

Imagine gliding over the waters of an open ocean in search of marlin and bonito, with flying fish matching your pace on either side, guiding you through the cobalt-blue Indian Ocean. As the land slowly fades to a distant mirage, one of the archipelago’s other 115 islands comes into view. Here, surrounded by beauty but so far from other tourists, I spent my day in peace, enjoying a lunch of fresh sashimi, fruit and veggies bought in the market in Victoria that morning.

Venturing further afield – towards a cluster of isles home to giant tortoises, a jungle reminiscent of the Garden of Eden, ancient mangroves, islands that are best explored on bicycle, fruit bats that dot the sky as the sun glows burnt-orange on the horizon and birds, birds and more birds – I mused on how sailing the Seychelles was the best way to explore these gems.

As we hopped between hidden coves and secret beaches on Praslin, Curieuse, Cousin, St Pierre, La Digue and Félicité, we marvelled at the palm trees hugging the coastline, granite rocks jutting out from picture-perfect beaches and a multitude of fish and eagle rays swimming beneath the hull. A quick dip in the transparent water above the colourful corals and anemones showcased a protected, pristine underwater world that is sadly a rarity in our rapidly-developing world.

What a privilege it was to ‘catch the trade winds in my sails’ and discover a place whose government is dedicated to conserving and protecting the natural world, which pirates and explorers spent lifetimes searching for, and which provided wonder at every turn.

Learn more about exploring the Seychelles by boat at Boating World.