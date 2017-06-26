The plight of the leopard



There are major issues facing this beautiful big cat today. However, raising awareness can help these reclusive creatures. Greg du Toit tells us more and reveals a collection of unseen photographs from his Velvet and Stealth project

So what are the challenges facing the African leopard? There are many; but the biggest problem is ignorance. People are not even aware that leopards are in peril, and yet they have been labelled by the IUCN as ‘Vulnerable’, which is just one step away from ‘Endangered’.

Like all animals, habitat loss and fragmentation, caused by our burgeoning human population, lies at the heart of the crisis. Another major issue is the fact that farmers wrongly believe leopards to be the chief culprits when it comes to cattle theft, when they’re such efficient hunters that they are seldom forced to kill livestock.

In South Africa, we have a unique problem. There is a church in Zululand with four million members and, while traditionally only the very elite of leaders in Africa adorn leopard skins, the congregation of the Shembe church have now all taken to wearing them. With an estimated 4000 left in South Africa and a church membership of 4,000,000, this is obviously a major concern. A skinner in the same province as the church was found with 150 skins and he was released on a technicality without conviction.

Legislation in Africa is a major hurdle to many African animals. A first time ‘leopard offender’ is awarded a suspended sentence and community service. To solve the skins issue, we need tighter legislation and we need to replace real skins with synthetic skins, an ingenious idea that was both born and pursued by the WESSA foundation.

I believe that wildlife photographers have a critical role to play, especially in raising awareness about conservation issues that are not necessarily public knowledge. While everyone knows about the plight of rhinos, not many people have heard that leopard numbers are dwindling. While I do not, in anyway, want to downplay the tragic plight of the rhino, I hope that in some small way, my ‘Velvet and Stealth’ project, for which I have spent nine years photographing this magnificent cat, helps to spread the word.

Fun fact

Leopards mark their territories regularly with their urine. This is important so that neighbouring cats stay away; if they fight, they risk injury. But did you know that their urine smells exactly like lightly buttered popcorn?