The magic of Odzala

None of us here at Travel Africa have visited Odzala-Kokoua National Park in the Republic of Congo. But, boy, do we want to! We’ve known about it for a long time, and met several people who have been and raved about it. By all accounts it’s a long journey to get there, but it clearly doesn’t disappoint as a wilderness or wildlife destination, offering experiences and opportunities unavailable anywhere else.

So we were thrilled when we started working with Odzala Discovery Camps, which operates three camps in the park, and particularly jealous when photojournalist Scott Ramsay returned from a visit with the stunning photographs and engaging report that we have published in our wildlife themed issue 84.

When the company shared their photo library with us, we couldn’t resist the temptation to share more of the pictures with you. Quite simply, this is too special a place not to share. We have to hope that it may be preserved so that future generations can appreciate it as much as we do. And a visit will certainly help that. We’ll race you there!

(Images supplied by Odzala Discovery Camps, used with permission)