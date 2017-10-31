

After the first rains have moistened the soil the “chongololo” emerges. Behind a pair of probing antennae, a long, shiny, red-black, worm-like cylinder slithers slowly to the surface. Below, under decomposing leaf matter, lies its dark over-winter hiding place, now abandoned.

Two groups, or clusters, of simple eyes swivel in search of assassin bugs, scorpions, toads, leguaans and other rapacious predators. All clear and Spirostreptida – the one who spirals (coils) when disturbed – scurries away.

The chongololo, one of three ‘spiralling’ families, has about 350 millipede (million footed) cousins in Africa, and 7000 or so worldwide. But he does not have a million feet! Even if he grows a full eight inches (210mm) long he will only have 280 feet – two pairs of legs on each of up to 70 body segments. About 35 to the inch (25 mm).

To manage motion he moves his limbs forward in groups of five or six pairs at a time. That’s a lot of “left-rights” in undulating motion, and a feat well beyond the gangly human adolescent!

“Spiro” (re)coils from a touch and when alarmed creates a stink – literally. Unpleasant secretions are exuded from the pores of defence glands down the side of each body segment. However, he doesn’t bite – the teeth are blunt and only used for grinding plant material.

The poor chongololo has another problem: both sexes look alike. If resolved, however, eggs may be laid in a brood chamber under leaf mould. Hatchlings arrive with three pairs of feet but get more after each moult. Still it’s a long march to adulthood – and a quite possible demise beneath a pair of Doc Martins from Manchester. Such is life in Africa.