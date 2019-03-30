If you’re in London this April and in need of some travel inspiration, head along to London Bridge City, across the Thames from the Tower of London in front of City Hall, where the winning images from the 2018 Travel Photographer of the Year awards are on display in a free-to-view outdoor exhibition until April 30.

The 16th edition of the global competition saw amateur and professional photographers from 142 countries submit over 22,000 images. Shot on everything from high-end mobile phones to professional cameras, the exhibited images present a glorious, intriguing, at times poignant, thought-provoking view of this planet and its human and wild inhabitants.

Unsurprisingly, Africa was well represented among the winning categories, including the overall Travel Photographer of the Year and the Young Photographer of the Year. This gallery showcases a few of our favourites. If you like what you see, head along to London before the end of the month to see the complete portfolio of winner’s images.

While the general exhibit is free to wander around, for just £20 photo buffs can join a 1.5-hour London Photowalk (March 31, April 7 and April 27) or an evening City Lights Photowalk (April 6 and April 27) around the Tower Bridge and London Bridge area (supported by Fujifilm and Swarovski Optic). Led by TPOTY founder, professional photographer and photo tutor Chris Coe, these fun events will photograph the old and new in the area around the exhibition, with Chris providing photo tuition and guidance. All photowalks can be booked through the Travel Photographer of the Year website.

For those looking to spend a little longer honing their photographic skills, TPOTY is staging a one-day ‘Get Off Auto, Get Creative’ workshop on April 28. Perfect for beginners or for anyone struggling with their camera’s menu, this £95 workshop is a great way to start to get to grips with their camera and photography and to begin to become more creative.

Entries for the 2019 competition open on April 11. Visit www.tpoty.com

The featured image above was taken by Daniel Burton, UK who was runner-up in the Travel Portfolio category, with this image from Moremi Game Reserve, Okavango Delta, Botswana. “Colours of the World: Green – ‘Tributary’.” A bird’s-eye view of the approach to the Moremi Game Reserve in Botswana’s Okavango Delta region. Sony A7Rii, 70-200mm lens, f4, 1/1000s, ISO 100