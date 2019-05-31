12 lodges that you won’t want to leave

Who doesn’t love the romance of waking up to the sun reaching across a sweeping vista, or having sundowners surveying a seemingly endless horizon? With the Great Rift Valley, the Masai Mara and so many dramatic landscapes in Kenya, it is no surprise that the majority of camps and lodges here have been designed to give their guests the full benefit of their environment.

To whet your appetite, we’ve narrowed down the 12 that we think have arguably the best views in Kenya. They’re the sort of places you’d be really happy just relaxing in. Our featured image above is a Loisaba Starbed, in Laikipia.