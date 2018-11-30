Surprising St Helena

It’s amazing to think that prior to this year, the South Atlantic island of St Helena could only be reached by postal ship. But, thanks to the opening of a new airport, weekly flights have made this delightful isle accessible to all.

And so a whole new destination piques our interest. What’s most exciting is that it packs quite a hefty punch: dramatic scenery to reward hikers and photographers; a charming Georgian town to chill out in; a rich natural environment with over 400 endemic species; exceptional marine life to attract divers and snorkelers; ocean waters to excite sailors; and an intriguing history as an exile island where key prisoners were sent, including 6000 boers, King Dinuzulu, Bahraini princes and, most famously, Napoleon.

So, if you’re looking for a remote, quiet location to escape to, now you know where to go and what to expect when you get there.

Look out for a feature on St Helena in Travel Africa during 2019.

For more information, visit www.sthelenatourism.com

(Photo credits: Ed Thorpe, Simon Benjamin, Rainer Schimpf, David Jenkins and Jon Tonks)