Cape Town from the sky



In this portfolio of remarkable aerial images of Cape Town, Italian photographer Mauro Matalone re-imagines the way in which we view the country’s landscapes

Matalone’s work offers a new perspective to African travel photography. Currently based in Cape Town, he specialises in incredibly eye-catching aerial photography, in which commonplace scenes become surreal and coastlines turn into vast swathes of colour. The result is a collection of beautiful, otherworldly images that are both everyday as well as alien.

FUSION

“Development happens when we find strengths, resources and faith.” (Feature image above).

To view more amazing photographs by Mauro Matalone, please visit his website

Canvas – “A view of Cape Town from Lion’s Head during a hike at sunrise.” Hint of summer – “A picturesque representation of a hot Capetonian summer day.” Light – “Probably one of my best works, in which natural elements such as sunlight, waves and shadows are combined in an elegant, powerful way.” Solace – “An aerial frame capable to reach the deepest of a surfer’s soul: inner tranquillity and solitude.” Sundown walkers – “This is therapy for the soul and mind healing.”

