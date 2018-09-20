Visitors to the inaugural Wildlife & Safari Show in Harrogate at the end of September were treated to the first public display of the 2018 Sketch for Survival Tour, a delightful collection of artwork created in just 26 minutes to raise awareness about species extinction.

But if you missed that, fear not. The exhibition will visit London, Bath, New York (USA) and Norwich in October and November (see dates here), and the complete collection is also available to view on the Explorers against Extinction website, from where it is being sold by auction to raise funds which are donated to nominated conservation projects pivotal in the battle against wildlife crime. The auction will conclude on the evening of 25 November.

Over 400 original artworks were donated by leading professional artists and celebrities including Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Judi Dench, Stephen Fry, Richard E Grant, Mary Berry, Frederick Forsyth, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Colonel John Blashford Snell, Nick Park and others.

Currently, one African elephant is poached for its tusks in the wild every 26 minutes. Rhino, tiger and lion are other species in peril. To highlight this, the artists were invited to spend at least 26 minutes on a sketch or other original artwork of an endangered species.

Funds raised from the auction will assist African Parks to establish a new anti-poaching canine unit in the World Heritage Garamba National Park, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

We’re proud to have permission to give Travel Africa readers this sneak peek of 10 of the artworks included, and we hope you’ll head on over to the Explorers against Extinction website to see more… and, of course, to participate in the auction.