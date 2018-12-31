Singing in the rain

Some say that the end of the rainy season — March and April — is the very best time to visit Namibia. Here’s why:

Fresh grasses and flowers burst into bloom, transforming landscapes which at other times of year appear barren. The display peaks in April.

The clouds that you’ll see at this time add an extra dimension to landscape photos which on cloudless days may turn out rather flat.

In Etosha National Park, the fresh water attracts pelicans and flamingoes, and there are plenty of young springbok and impala around.

Game-viewing conditions change: desert elephants move from the river beds to higher ground, and some routes may be flooded.

Night-time temperatures are generally warm and pleasant.