Shaping the continent, part 4: Ancestral voices



In part four of our series The Shaping of Africa Len Rix considers the many and varied languages that grace the land.

Africa is as rich in its language as in its diversity of peoples. From the souks of Algiers to the townships of KwaZulu-Natal it throbs with a thousand tongues. They range from those familiar to the Western ear to the wildly exotic.

The oldest of them – quite probably the oldest on earth – are the !Kung languages of the KhoiSan “Bushmen”. Once they covered half the continent. Now, confined to remote pockets of Botswana and Namibia, they face probable extinction. When they do finally go – it is less than no consolation at all – their distinctive click sounds will live on in the cheerful popping plosives adopted by the Zulu and Xhosa.

The newest African tongues are the former colonial English and French, still enjoying a fairly widespread official or semi-official status. Portuguese and German also linger on, while Dutch-derived Afrikaans, always so expressive, is entering a new phase of vigorous indigenisation. In East and South Africa several Indian languages, also relics of the colonial period, can still be heard. Among these ‘oriental’ imports is the unique and colourful Malayo-Indonesian speech of Madagascar.

In the north, Arabic has left its mark on a host of related Afro-Asiatic tongues, such as Hausa, Tuareg and Somali. These encircle the older and smaller Nilo-Saharan group, whose tangled sources include Greek, Phoenician and Latin, the legacy of former empires and ancient trading relations.

Of the truly indigenous languages, the most widespread are those of the Niger-Congo family. Carried south by the great Bantu migrations, they prevail from Dakar, on the Atlantic coast, across to Kenya in the East and all the way south to the Cape. Their roots reach back at least 5000 years. With time and increasing distance from the ancient West African heartlands they have all evolved distinctive features of their own, but they retain similar structures and much common vocabulary, especially for religious concepts, landscape and agricultural subjects, and the more common animals.

To the European ear they sound impenetrable. Their complexity, but also their vibrancy and sonority, reflect that fact that they remained purely oral until quite recently – when colonising Europeans (often missionaries) reduced them to alphabetic script, decoded the grammars and locked them in dictionaries. For languages, writing is always a mixed blessing.

The old oral musicality is built into the way sentences are constructed. Regular prefixes such as ‘va’– or ‘ba’– (in Shona) will ripple along a sentence, attaching themselves to related nouns, verbs and adjectives to bind them into coherent sound-sense units, an effect heard often in the wry, down-to-earth proverbs these languages produce so abundantly.

They are also seriously complex. To master the Shona group of dialects you must take on 21 classes of prefix, a bewildering array of concords and 23 tenses. While English uses lengthy constructions for concepts like ‘I have long been in the habit of…’, the Niger-Congo languages pack them into single words. These can be used with both economy and great subtlety by their speakers.

What’s more, these languages are tonal: a small variation of pitch converts your hand piano (mbira) into a hyrax (or ‘rock-rabbit’). Word-meanings are finely distinguished, reflecting the formality and complexity of social relations in traditional communities. A woman might use one word to describe the act of cooking for her husband, another if the guest is her mother-in-law, yet another for a meal prepared in a small pot and a fourth for creating a large family feast. Other words for familiar objects are forbidden to women altogether.

All this, combined with the widespread mixing of social groups, makes for a linguistic virtuosity unthinkable in the West. A rural Ugandan schoolteacher might use one vernacular when visiting his parents, a second with his in-laws, a third with friends, Swahili (an old Bantu language blended with Arabic) for occasional business in the capital, and English for everything else. Of course, all of the dialects will have features in common. But bear in mind that each also encodes different forms of family and tribal etiquette and a varying store of cultural allusions, and you begin to sense the densely interwoven fabric of African social life.