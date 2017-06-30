

Notwithstanding that we reckon the Savute region of northern Botswana is one of the best game-viewing regions in Africa, we are also suckers for a greater coffee table book. So, how excited were we when longstanding contributor James Gifford sent us a copy of his newly published book, Savute.

The appeal of Savute lies, perhaps, in its intensity. There seems to be an abundance of animals, birdlife is everywhere, the habitat is diverse and ever-evolving, and the seasons themselves are concentrated, impactful. The habitat is diverse and ever-evolving, governed by an extreme cycle of flood and drought.

Over a two-year period, James Gifford sought to photograph the behaviour of the wildlife that abounds through the seasons in Savute, capturing its stuggles, triumphs and tragedies. There are some absorbing images that testify to the astonishing beauty of Africa’s wildlife, and the Savute in particular. But, best see for yourself: James has shared twenty of the images from the book with you.

