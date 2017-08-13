Sand over time



What is it about huge piles of sand, so huge the mind cannot begin to grapple them? You stand poised on the crest of a mighty Namibian dune, your eye fixed on the endlessly undulating horizon, with wave after wave of the stuff stretching further than the eye can ever see, while all around you grown adults chatter and giggle like excited children…. then off you go – whoosh – over the lip, tumbling and sliding and shrieking with the best of them. But come back toward evening, and the mood is quite different. Transfixed by the ceaseless play of light and wind across the surface, and the steadily deepening colours, you are moved almost to tears. Why?

Sand looks such a simple thing. It possesses no great mystery in itself. It’s just little lumps of gravel, ground down from larger rocks by the action of wind, water and rough company over immense periods of time, until it ends up as near-invisible dust. It can be sharp-edged, as used in building, but in the great deserts, where it has been endlessly rolled and tumbled and blown about, it is wonderfully rounded and soft, summoning us to play. Fifty-five million years in the making, the Namib Desert is God’s oldest sandpit.

Chemically, it isn’t very complicated. The whiteness of tropical beaches is lent by tiny bits of seashell and coral and a high limestone content, while the golden beaches of Europe are coloured by traces of iron. Those of the Coromandel Coast in New Zealand are prettified by unconsidered gemstones. There are obsidian sands on volcanic islands that are almost black, and some, in Polynesia, that look like granulated chickpeas. But the sands of the great deserts of Africa, the offspring of vast quartz and gneiss landmasses, are almost pure silica, the same silicon dioxide from which we make glass. Magically, even as glass it retains the same elemental purity and fascination it held when it was just simple sand.

But quite why Namibia should be blessed with the second-largest sand-pile in Africa is another mystery. Its origins lie further south, in the great Orange River that ploughs and churns its way across South Africa’s Free State before marching across the bottom corner of the country to dump billions of tons of chomped-up rock, together with all manner of diamonds and precious stones, into the Atlantic. From there, a complex system of cold water currents coming up from the Antarctic nudges it up the coastline, until contrary airflows moving down from the Equator, then turning sharp left as they leave the Tropics, blow it inland. Never more than 50-200km wide, the Namib Desert stretches an awe-inspiring 1600km northwards, deep into Angola. Everything about the place overwhelms, and at the same time liberates, the imagination.

Above all, it is the extraordinary colouring of the Namib sand that makes it one of the most photogenic places on Earth. This too is the product of unimaginable stretches of time. Along the shore it is still rather pale, but, moving inland, the next strip is rather darker, reflecting its greater age and exposure to the elements. Then come the astonishing reds and ochres and burnt siennas and purples of the great dunes. The saying is: the darker, the older; or, as the locals say, the rustier. (There is iron in the sands, but also a great deal of magnetite.)

And there is real mystery, not just in the awe-struck mind of the beholder but scientifically, in the eternally-changing patterns of the dunes themselves. Too complex for mathematical modelling, they heave and drift, ripple and undulate, compose themselves into steep cliffs, hone razor-sharp edges, or settle into sinuously flowing hills. They climb incredible heights – at Sossusvlei up to 340 metres – standing among the tallest in the world. And as revealed by the presence of shipwrecks up to 50metres inland, they are always pushing their way back out to sea, as if prompted by some buried memory of their origins. Viewed from above, as they run close and almost parallel to the beaches, they resemble another set of waves, rising, cresting and breaking their way towards shore. Everything about them speaks at once of immense aeons of time, and a child-like absorption in the present moment.

For the surprising number of creatures and plants that eke out a living amongst them, much the same applies. They inhabit two contradictory time-scales, their lives divided between an apparently static eternity and a frantically urgent present. You wait forever, unmoving and trance-like under the sands; then tiny, inaudible vibrations approach trembling over the surface, and suddenly you’re in the final seconds of a Bruce Lee martial arts movie, with prey or predator flailing at you with lightning speed. Or, a dry husk of seed for long years or decades, the sudden onset of rain compresses your entire childhood, adolescence, maturity and death into a single day.

Rain in the Namib is entirely irregular, and very sparse. The only reliable sources of moisture are the dews, left by the freezing fogs that drift around for days. On these all life depends, helped by the fact that the apparently sterile sand is just rich enough in organic and chemical materials to support a food-chain. First come the grasses and scrawny shrubs, and the insects (mostly beetles) and lizards, spiders and crabs that scuttle about beneath them; then the rodents and other smaller mammals, rising up through tiny klipspringers, springbok and the noble gemsbok – which can go for weeks without water – to climax in the oryx, cheetahs, desert lions, rhino and the desert-adapted elephant: none of them particularly good-tempered (understandably), but all truly astonishing in their capacity to survive in this environment.

And the sand has one more surprise: it speaks. Or rather, it hums, growls and positively roars. Not to order, and by no means everywhere. In Namibia there are just three or four places where, the conditions being right (these to include size and variety of the grains, depths of the dune, and other factors beyond the grasp of science) its voice can be heard. You sit at the top and send a few bucketfuls cascading – or rather, slowly and rhythmically tumbling their way – down the slope. Some describe what follows as ‘singing’, but that cruelly diminishes what can amount to an overwhelming rumble, like the beginnings of an earthquake. Marco Polo heard it too, in the Gobi Desert, and his report was not believed either.

The poet Blake saw eternity in a grain of sand. He saw the mystery in child-like things. Sadly, he never did get Namibia.

By Len Rix