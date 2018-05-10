

Safarilink Aviation is Kenya’s premier safari airline, with a network of connecting domestic scheduled services to all the best safari destinations within Kenya and across the border into northern Tanzania. From its base at Wilson Airport, Nairobi, Safarilink provides daily scheduled flights Masai Mara, Amboseli, Tsavo West, Naivasha, Nanyuki, Lewa Downs, Samburu, Lamu, Kilimanjaro, Loisaba, Chyulu Hills, Lodwar, Migori, Vipingo and Diani Beach and Zanzibar.

We also provide private charter flights if a client’s requirement about destination or timing cannot be met by scheduled services.

Safarilink was formed in January 2004 by a management team who together had more than 35 years’ experience in providing tourist related air services in East Africa. Safarilink now operates 11 aircrafts ranging in size from 13 to 52 seats, which are chosen to meet the specific requirements of operating into bush airstrips within Kenya’s world-famous game parks.

Safarilink now provides daily scheduled services to 17 destinations and currently employs 129 staff of whom 30 are pilots. We are a member of ATTA and the Kenya Association of Air Operators.

Safarilink carries Travel Africa magazine onboard all flights

www.flysafarilink.com