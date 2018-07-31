Safari dreaming #1

Yes, we might go on safari in search of exciting wildlife sightings, yet it is often the moments of calm, out of the vehicle, in which Africa truly touches our soul; when we stop and look around, take a deep breath and let our senses absorb all that nature offers in such abundance across this glorious continent.

In this series of galleries we celebrate such moments. We hope the images will bring back happy memories, or inspire you to venture forth and make the connection for yourself.

The vistas afforded by East Africa’s savannah plains, dramatic Rift Valley landscapes and extensive coastline present panoramic views unlike many other regions. And many lodges are positioned to allow you a constant connection, either from your room, at mealtimes or through their varied activities.

All images in this gallery with thanks to Elewana Collection (copyright reserved).