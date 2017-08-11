

There can be no greater mountain biking experience than the annual Ride For Lions MTB Tour, supported by Great Plains Foundation. Jacques Marais joined a select group of cyclists from around the world to pedal more than 200km across Kenya’s Amboseli-Tsavo region. Photographs by Jacques Marais.

Close your eyes and imagine this: wide-sky horizons, great hospitality, iconic landscapes and the most incredible wildlife encounters across the handle-bars of a bike – this is the annual Ride For Lions, orgnanised by Great Plains Conservation, and this is how your four-day venture will unfold…

The first day starts in Amboseli National Park, with imposing Kilimanjaro towering high upon the horizon. Here you are surrounded by the region’s ecologically diverse wetlands, fed by glacial run-off from the high-mountain ice-caps. This unique and water-rich environment draws wildlife from the surrounding, arid plains, and you’re likely to see herds of buffalo, countless antelope, hippo and huge tuskers in abundance.

On day two, the gravel roads give way to 4WD tracks as you pedal from tranquil Kimani Sanctuary. Herds of Masai giraffe gallop here at full tilt amidst the acacia thorns, with occasional villages, kraals and herds of Nguni cattle along the route. Next you’ll pass through lava flow terrain, where you’ll need to carry your bike while keeping an eye open for buffalo and lion.

Start your third day on the edge of an ancient caldera within the verdant Chyulu Hills, and tackle the tough climb up and over the ‘Green Hills of Africa’, made famous in Ernest Hemingway’s eponymous novel, all the while taking in a breathtaking panorama across the distant grasslands unfolding towards Kilimanjaro.

Your final day is bitter-sweet as you navigate the savannah tracks, while watching giraffe arabesque upon the skyline, and at last arrive at Ol Donyo Lodge to enjoy a well-earned feast.

This journey is unforgettable. But best of all, entry fees and profits contribute towards the protection and expansion of wilderness conservation corridors and predator compensation funds to help alleviate human-wildlife conflict, while enabling participants to experience a wilderness adventure beyond compare.