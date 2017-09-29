Overgrown Eden



Natalie Dumont de Chassart describes the peace and serenity of Zimbabwe’s Umfurudzi Park, and explains why it is one of the best places to escape the modern world

Concealed in the desolate confines of north-west Zimbabwe lies a wonderfully unique and slightly unkempt diamond of a destination – Umfurudzi Park.

Turning onto a dirt road into the park’s untouched terrain you would never believe the raw hive of nature before you is less than a two-hour drive from a capital city.

The greenery in December was overwhelming. The land encompasses every possible shade of green with tangled emerald tamarind, sporadic seaweed-like msasas and metallic mopane leaves covering the landscape. Even the grass takes on a shade of incandescent green, which is rejuvenated by the mighty thunderstorms that have set the weather trend for the remainder of the summer season.

In a time of struggle in Zimbabwe, where the economy exists in a constant turmoil of borrowed currency and meaningless paper, the Umfurudzi lodge, where my family stayed, was a place where the troubles of the country felt far away.

A few slovenly roads destroyed by the muddy aftermath of the rains prevented us from accessing some of the dams and rock paintings that we would have loved to have visited. However, returning to the outstanding wooden pillars and open-plan living of our accommodation lessened the disappointment.

The self-catering lodge was well equipped and had a wonderful sense of isolation, apart from the constant hum of insects, particularly Christmas beetles. I was reminded that being away from society and being alone don’t go hand in hand.

The choir of bugs and friendly wall geckos weren’t our only companions. There were many impala, occasional tortoises, buffalo, wildebeest and duiker that we were lucky enough to see. Another day and we might have been struck by the good fortune of laying our eyes on the park’s elusive leopard and elephant.

The unanticipated variety of plant and insect species contributed hugely to the park’s distinct character, as did the diverse trees, kaleidoscopes of ceremonious butterflies and assorted geological creations which kept us flipping through our books and absorbing novel names and information.

On our second day, we managed a brief stop at the Hippo Pools lodges, other accommodation in Umfurudzi situated on the bank of the Mazowe River. Though we didn’t stay long enough to get a feel for the place, we were greeted by welcoming Zimbabwean staff with gleaming smiles and their friendly conversation complemented the ambience of our surroundings.

We left Umfurudzi with mixed emotions. We were amazed at the mini-paradise before us but perplexed at how clandestine places such as this manage to survive without the influx of tourists that they have the potential to accommodate.

Umfurudzi was a place much like the whole of Zimbabwe – swollen with raw potential, an overgrown Eden.