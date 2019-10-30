On the Zambian side, by extending the amount of land under protection, there’s more space for lodges to spread out along the bank of the Zambezi. This guide is part of a wider article on accommodation options in the Lower Zambezi Valley which appears in the print edition of Travel Africa magazine, edition 88 By Sarah Kingdom

The lodges in the Lower Zambezi Valley are stretched out along the banks of the Zambezi River, either in the National Park or in the GMAs. Roughly speaking, they’re priced according to their distance to the Park, with those in the Park at the top end and budget options further out in the GMA. Land in the GMA is occupied on a 99-year lease, with the first option to renew going to the existing owner, thus allowing the lodges to be custodians of these areas. Operators within the park, however, are given 10-year renewable leases. Some of the lodges close at some point during the rainy season, usually somewhere between November and the end of April.

INSIDE THE CHIAWA GMA

1 Gwabi River Lodge

This was one of the first lodges to be established in the Lower Zambezi Valley. Situated on banks of the Kafue River, 6km from the Zambezi and only 145km from Lusaka, Gwabi is easily accessible throughout the year. Accommodation ranges from chalets to camping for all budgets. 2 Kiambi Safaris

Situated high up on the banks of the Zambezi, near the confluence with the Kafue River, Kaimbi offers a variety of accommodation styles and budgets, from air-conditioned chalets to self-catering and camping. The Lower Zambezi NP is 65km downriver. 3 Kanyemba Lodge and Kanyemba Island Bush Camp

Only two and a half hours from Lusaka, Kanyemba is a popular family getaway, accommodating up to 20 people. The spacious restaurant and bar overlook the river, and dinner is regularly served under the branches of a giant wild mango tree. 4 Mvuu Lodge

With cottages, luxury tents, self-catering cottages or tents and camping sites, Mvuu has accommodation for all budgets. Situated along a stretch of the Zambezi River overlooking Zimbabwe’s Mana Pools, the area is great for wildlife and birdlife. 5 Baines River Camp

Named after Thomas Baines, the 19th-century artist and explorer, this lodge captures the feel of a bygone era with its classic colonial-style buildings and casual elegance. The camp also offers specialised photographic workshops and fly-fishing clinics. 6 Zambezi Grande

A luxury retreat only a few minutes from the National Park, with superior suites and luxury rooms tucked among the trees, overlooking the Zambezi. When not on an activity or cultural visit, an inviting infinity pool is the ideal spot to just relax and watch the river flow by. No children under twelve. 7 Royal Zambezi

A picturesque thatched lodge situated on one of the broadest stretches of the Zambezi, minutes by boat or vehicle to the Lower Zambezi NP. A timber deck that extends over the river floodplain is ideal for relaxing and watching birdlife and wildlife. Additional activities include cultural village visits, a spa, yoga and a cooking experience. 8 Chongwe River Camp and Chongwe River House (Time + Tide)

Nestled among the winterthorn trees at the confluence of the Zambezi and Chongwe Rivers, Chongwe River Camp is one of the most well-established Lower Zambezi camps. It offers nine classic tents under thatch, a spacious dining area, a campfire next to the river and a swimming pool. For a bit more privacy, Chongwe Suites offer three double or twin rooms with butler service, plunge pools and private dining options. Nearby, Chongwe River House is available for exclusive use by groups of up to eight people. On the banks of the Chongwe River, a quiet tributary of the Zambezi that borders the Lower Zambezi National Park, this is a unique, two-storey private home which has won plaudits for its unusual architecture. Both properties are closed from January to mid-April. Self-catering in the GMA

There are various options in relative proximity to the National Park, including Self Catering Cottage, Lower Zambezi, a six-sleeper facility with two twin bedrooms and a loft room. Guests can dine at nearby Kiambi Lodge. Other options include Safari House (five bedrooms), The Lodge on the Lower Zambezi (chalets on the river bank), Wildtracks (about 40 minutes from the Park) and Winterthorns (on the confluence of the Kafue and Zambezi rivers. INSIDE THE PARK