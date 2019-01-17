Lodge review



Verney’s Camp, Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe

In a remote, private concession in the central south-eastern part of Hwange, Verney’s Camp opened in May 2018 with ten spacious tents set around a waterhole, surrounded by teak trees. With all the comforts expected at a high-end, all-inclusive safari camp — a pool deck overlooking the waterhole, bedtime hot-water bottles, warm and professional service — Verney’s still maintains a relaxed, low-key vibe.

The food is fresh and light, with meals such as tender steak kebabs with couscous and salad for lunch and lemon-and-herb-crusted chicken, potato croquettes and avocado salad for dinner. Breakfast is a buffet affair with the usual range of hot and cold options.

The ensuite tents are spread out under the trees either side of the main living area. Each has a private deck, copper shower and flushing toilet, and a big comfy bed. At turndown, hot water in thermos flasks and milk are provided for coffee or tea in the morning. There are two family tents, each with two ensuite rooms; children of all ages are welcome.

Verney’s is 100 per cent solar-powered and reusable water bottles are provided for the twice-daily game drives. Guests can also go on night drives, walks, solar farm/back-of-house tours and village visits.

The opening of Verney’s on this previously unused concession provides some relief for this part of Hwange. The newly-maintained waterholes have encouraged animals to disperse from the wildlife-rich Ngweshla area, widening the area for good sightings.

Wildlife is already on the move around the new concession. During my visit elephants visited the camp’s waterhole in their dozens, and the following morning the first lions came to drink, causing the camp’s staff to excitedly come running.

Reviewed by Heather Richardson