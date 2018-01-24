Kids in the bush

Anita Powell, of Small World Marketing, reassures parents that a South African safari is a good choice for their children

The grandparents tutted when I declared I was taking my seven-, five- and three-year-olds on safari. “Is it safe?” “What about malaria?” “Can’t you go to Longleat?” I was warned that my kids would be too young to appreciate the experience, but that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

I struggled to find somewhere in South Africa that would accept children as young as ours, as most lodges have policies of only accepting kids over six. I discovered Hopewell Private Game Reserve after much research and liked the fact that it was a small, exclusive-use lodge and, therefore, had no stipulations on age restrictions. As we were the sole guests, we had no concerns about upsetting any neighbouring safari-goers or affecting their game experience.

I have experienced many safaris, but seeing the bush through the eyes of my children added a new dimension. There is nothing like the amazement on a child’s face when giraffe and zebra are close enough to smell. The guides are friendly and fantastic with kids, winning mine over within minutes by teaching them how to identify an animal poo. Apparently, you stick your finger in and lick it. That one was new to me, but the boys found it hilarious. On the drive, their facts mesmerised our five-year-old who regurgitated them over dinner. Our three-year-old loved bouncing around in the back of the jeep on her daddy’s lap. Out of all of them, our seven-year-old fidgeted the most, proving it isn’t so much about the child’s age than their ability to sit still.

The children emerged as brave pioneers, poo identifiers and conservationists. The animal-infested brilliance of the African bush has infected the children and we are already planning our next trip.