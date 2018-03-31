Kenya unwrapped

An insider’s overview, from the experts at Steppes Travel

Why visit?

Home to some of Africa’s best wildlife, dramatic landscapes, a rich and colourful culture and beautiful Indian-Ocean beaches, Kenya is the ideal destination for first timers, honeymooners, families and seasoned safari hands alike. The big game-rich Masai Mara attracts all the attention, but the country is dotted with pioneering wildlife conservancies, as well as a host of beautiful national parks.

Highlights:

There’s so much to do in Kenya, but with limited time, we reckon the following should be on your list:

Masai Mara

Drive off road and explore on foot in one of the adjoining conservancies

Wake up to spectacular Out of Africa views at Angama Mara

Get close to the action of the Great Migration with a spotter and guide

Laikipia

Stay at owner-run lodges on pioneering wildlife conservancies

Witness rhino conservation in action; track endangered black rhinos

Take advantage of adventurous, family-friendly activities

The Coast

Relax by the warm Indian Ocean after an action-packed safari

Spend time in a beautiful villa, with space for the whole family

Try kite-surfing, fishing and snorkelling off the white beaches

Samburu and the North

Stay at Elephant Watch Camp, home to Saba Douglas-Hamilton

Visit sacred singing wells in the Namunyak Conservancy

Explore the volcanic Lake Turkana by helicopter, camping on its shores

Top activities:

Watch the battle for life and death played out in the Mara on a classic migration safari

Travel during the green season — there are few tourists, dramatic skies and endless photo opportunities

Head to the central highlands of Laikipia and join a rhino patrol or track wild dogs on foot.

Take a riding safari in one of the many privately-owned family ranches (for experts and novices alike)

Focus on wildlife photography, staying at camps with highly-trained photographic guides

Something unusual

Arriving by helicopter, fly-camp on a volcanic island, surrounded by the jade waters of Lake Turkana

Meet rehabilitated orphaned elephants in Tsavo East NP, at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s camp

Take part in tracking, darting and collaring a lion on the Borana Conservancy in Laikipia

Flying to Lake Turkana

“There are times when the world stands still, when everything but the here and now melts away. Experiences so vivid, so captivating that they drown out the humdrum, the mundane, the banal. Sights so intense that they seem to pull at the very fabric of your soul. Staring out over the jade waters of Lake Turkana, I experience this unearthly feeling of total submission to the beauty in front of me. I crane forward, scanning the landscape from side-to-side, through the polished Perspex of the helicopter’s cockpit.

“A paralysing sense of wonder grips me, as I greedily scour the mishmash of rock, water and sand below. Flying over the darkened lava flows that disappear beneath the lake’s opaque surface, I gaze forwards, attempting to come to grips with the scale of this volcanic work of art that carpets the world below me.”

