If the boot fits



Whether you’re hiking up Kilimanjaro or trekking in the Ethiopian highlands, having properly fitted hiking boots is essential. Here, Matt Phillips steps into the heart and sole of the matter.

Finding the proper sized shoes is easy – do they feel good on or not? The only question that is really left needing an answer is whether or not they cause the dreaded ‘heel slip’. And solving that only requires a simple lap of the store.

Buying the correct hiking boot for you involves you doing a little more legwork – there is no one brand that is perfect for everyone. You’ll need to ask a lot of questions, and yes, you’ll even have to venture back to childhood and worry about how much room is sitting in front of your ten precious toes. Why? Well, while your feet are no longer growing, trekking with a backpack will slightly flatten your feet, and thus lengthen them. And most importantly, as you make long descents, each successive footstep will force your toes painfully forward in your boot. If you’ve sized your boots as you size your trainers, you’re in for a world of hurt.

While shopping for boots, a quality store should be able to supply you with both a weighted backpack, and a ramp to test walking both downhill and up. Besides taking steps down the ramp, try everything in your power to make your toes touch the front of the boot – even kick the front of the boot into the floor if necessary. An ideally-sized pair will have enough room to protect your toes, while at the same time fitting snugly enough around the heel and the length of your foot to hold it comfortably in place.

Taking strides up the ramp will enable you to see if the heel cup is properly suited to your feet. If your heel slides up, or if the cup puts too much pressure on the Achilles area, the boot is not for you (even if it passed the toe test).

For long treks with a backpack, you should avoid low- or mid-cut boots, as they don’t provide enough ankle support. Ankle support is crucial, so before even trying on a boot see if you can bend the ankle section with your hands. If it gives, it’s not worth trying on. A boot made with its upper made from only one piece of leather (including the tongue) will maintain its support much longer than one made from several pieces stitched together. The same can be said for synthetic boots – the fewer the number of panels stitched together the better. A quality high-cut boot should also contain a shank: a rigid piece of plastic or metal running along the length of the boot. It’s shaped to help your stride, as well as to prevent your sole from feeling rocks underfoot. They substantially reduce fatigue over long treks and add greatly to your comfort.

If you will be trekking through wet weather, such in the Ruwenzoris, waterproof boots are best. Having wet feet causes more blisters. If the best fitting boot for you isn’t waterproof, consider GORE-TEX socks.

Lastly, after purchasing your boots, wear them around the house for a week or two. You’ll quickly come to realise if there are any issues. If there are, the fact you haven’t worn them outside will ensure you can return them without a problem.

Happy hunting! And happy hiking!

First published in Travel Africa magazine. Text is subject to Worldwide Copyright (c)