Hungry for the Mountains of Thirst

Alan Palmer recalls his first traverse of Jebel Sahro, one of Morocco’s more remote and less-visited mountain ranges



To this day, my very first time still matters the most.

I have crossed Jebel Sahro many times since but, even now, whenever I think back to those barren mountains, it’s as if the first dry taste of pre-Saharan dust still rests on my tongue; I still squint as if a golden morning sunray pierces my eye, and a forlorn bleat of a nomad’s errant goat rings in my ear. Yet this harshness is softened by the memory of the freshest African breeze floating across my nostrils.

Setting out with Mohamed, my guide, Mohammed, my muleteer, and Jemima, his mule, we had crossed the clear waters of the Dades, just a little downriver from El Kelaa Mgouna, and woven a path between fig trees, olive trees and crumbling kasbahs, roses almost in bloom, brightly dressed women, their silver jewellery dancing in the sunlight, washing brightly coloured clothes, and children splashing, before winding gradually upwards, passing isolated rural homesteads and finally entering Jebel Sahro, the Mountains of Thirst, home to the Aït Atta tribe, whose women and children were the very last of all Berbers to lay down their scythes in surrender to the ruthless might of the French military, long after the rest of Morocco had succumbed to the rooster’s indiscriminate, imperial barbarism.

Not far ahead, a goatherd, sitting aback a mule alongside all his worldly goods, hurried across our path, his wife, her sister, their children, two score black goats and a single silent dog in tow, striving for the High Atlas Mountains on the distant northern horizon, in search of fresh summer pastures before the advancing summer sun would scorch the life out of Sahro’s remaining meagre shrubs.

Rich are my memories: isolated nomad caves; fires fuelled by animal droppings; transient black goat-hair tents; children rushing down to the trail from invisible azibs, hurriedly setting out their tassels and trinkets at my feet; dogs barking; cockerels crowing; stark mountains rearing skywards; unique rock formations abounding – Le Lion, Le Chameau, Les Serpents – and then the commanding twin towers of Bab n’Ali, the gate through which, as Mohammed had explained, Ali had re-entered this world when he had ultimately decided to live again.

Finally, six days on, we shared a sense of jubilation. Mohammed beamed a wide gap-toothed smile, drew water from a nearby well, and set about washing his mule. “Non, non!” we cried, “Nous devons laver Mohammed!” and fell about laughing, dropping to our aching knees, ribs bursting, so happy with ourselves and our achievement.

Our final morning was a triumphant procession. Side by side, as one, we marched across the flat floodplain while the austere, red-glowing pise structures of Nekob, town of the 40 kasbahs, rose further out of the ground with our every stride, until we were finally amongst its unpaved streets, jostling with donkeys and carts. Young boys, clapping jubilantly, reflected our own high emotions, while old men, framed by gnarled doorways, sagely nodded their approval.

Alan Palmer’s passion for escaping to the Atlas Mountains led him to set up his company Trek in Morocco which offers guided treks and tours in Morocco