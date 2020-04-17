Now is a great time to be actively planning your next African safari: for many of us, we have a bit more space to dream and a few more hours to focus on learning more about prospective destinations. Of course, we hope that Travel Africa will prove a valuable source of inspiration and advice, but we recognise that guidebooks offer a complementary depth of information we can’t get into in the pages of a magazine.

So, if you’re looking for more detail, why don’t you take advantage of the 50% saving being offered on all books on the Bradt Guide website during the Covid-19 crisis. Simply visit bradtguides.com/shop and enter code DREAM50 at checkout. You can also buy vouchers at half price redeemable on all books and valid for two years.

We’ve worked with the team at Bradt Guides ever since we started Travel Africa back in 1997, when founder Hilary Bradt was at the helm. The company has maintained its philosophy of solid, well-researched, independent advice and insight and we’ve been proud to have many of their writers contribute regularly to Travel Africa.

Go on, treat yourself! Click here and use the code DREAM50 at the checkout.