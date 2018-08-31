Guess where?



This has to be one of the most dramatic and rugged landscapes in Africa, captured so evocatively in this series of pics by Bad Rabbit Studios.

Part of the ‘Afromontane archipelago’ which stretches from the Great Rift Valley in East Africa to the Cape, these mountains are formed by alternating strata of schists and quartzites, with habitats ranging from forest to woodland, scrub and grassland. A diverse flora results, including an estimated 80-plus species which are endemic.

With an altitude range from 1100m to 2436m, it is unsurprising that adventurous visitors are drawn to its spectacular hiking trails, picturesque waterfalls (including the Bridal Veil Falls), the deepest quartzite caves in Africa… and, of course, those breathtaking vistas!

What will surprise many, however, is that this scenery is not normally associated with the country in which it is found.

For the Chimanimani mountains are found in Zimbabwe, at the southern reaches of the Eastern Highlands, which flank the border with Mozambique, providing an invaluable source of water to both countries.

While the rest of the country’s attractions – Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, Mana Pools, Matobo Hills, Great Zimbabwe and Lake Kariba – attract most tourist attention, the Chimanimani highlight the extreme diversity of landscape and experience available in Zimbabwe.

Access is only possible by road, and a visit here combines well with a safari in the Gonarezhou National Park in the far south-east of the country. There are few places where such diverse landscapes can be found so close together.

So pack your hiking boots and learn more at www.chimanimani.com