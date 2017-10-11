Glorious armoured giants



Powerful, prehistoric and precious, the rhino is one of Africa’s most iconic creatures, symbolising the struggles and successes of African wildlife conservation. In a series of short articles, Lauren Jarvis looks at the threats to its survival, and meets the people battling to protect it. We identify some of the best places for you to see rhino in the wild and wonder what a rhino actually contributes to the wilderness.

Read our full report on the future of the rhino in issue 80 (October-December 2017), available to purchase here.