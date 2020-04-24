A taste of the South Luangwa for your next curry night

Visitors to South Luangwa National Park in Zambia will be familiar with Flatdogs, which is closest to the main entrance to the park. A relaxed camp offering a range of tourist accommodation, Flatdogs is known for its healthy, tasty home cooking, and owners Jess and Adrian are using this quiet time to work on a series of new dishes to treat future guests.

A staple on their menu for the last 19 years, due to popular demand, has been their chicken mango curry. They have never shared the recipe for this before… until now. So, just for Travel Africa readers, here it is:

Flatdogs Chicken Mango Curry

By chef Ngalande Shamilimo

We use homemade mango chutney made from our wonderful fresh mangos in season, however store-bought chutney will work fine. Similarly, we use a homemade curry powder, but again you can use your favourite curry powder.

These amounts are to make a batch of curry sauce which makes about six portions.

For the curry sauce:

250g mango chutney

2 tblsp curry powder

Juice of ½ lemon

8 tblsp mayonnaise

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp nutmeg

1 cup milk

Mix all the ingredients together in a saucepan and simmer for 3–5 minutes.

For the curry:

120g chicken breasts, cut into strips

Portion of stir-fry veg mix – green peppers, carrots, onions, and any other favourite vegetables

Portion of curry sauce

Portion of cooked rice, white or brown

To make the curry:

Stir fry the chicken until browned and then add the vegetables and cook for one or two minutes. Add in one portion of the curry sauce and simmer for 5-10 minutes. Serve with rice.