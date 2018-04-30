Finding wisdom, yoga & tempeh in Cape Town



Carrie Hampton goes on a spiritual quest for yogic wisdom and mouth-watering vegan cuisine in Cape Town’s coastal village of Llandudno

Our 20-something yogi and integrated nutrition coach Christie and esoteric, conscious-cuisine private chef Stacey, seemed wiser than their years. Over three-days of slow yoga and gourmet vegan cuisine, I realised that my 15 years of yoga and retreats hadn’t got me any closer to enlightenment than these two. They emanated a deep sense of knowing themselves, their path and their purpose – and I wanted a bit of that as well!

26 Sunset Villa is a very smart boutique guest house with one of those endless ocean views unique to Cape Town. Every now and then Christie – the owner’s daughter – runs Yoga Wellness Retreats here with classes on the wooden deck, overlooking the sandy bay of Llandudno; a coastal village with no shops, but a great beach.

Most of the five participants didn’t know each other and had their own reasons to be there: a stressed businesswoman seeking composure and balance; a working mother of double sets of twins set on ‘finding’ herself; a US student with a basic urge to start yoga. I personally was there because I get a deep sense of wellbeing on yoga retreats, though I had no idea that this particular experience would top all others.

Stacey facilitated the opening and closing circles, encouraging us to voice how we might realise the weekend’s intentions to release, revive and transform. If verbalising didn’t come naturally, you could place an anonymous note in the ‘Bubble Jar’. The notes could be fished out and read aloud at any time by anyone dipping into the jar, usually expressing sentiments everyone could relate to, like “I give myself permission to laugh and cry!”

For a bit of initial inspiration, Christie told us about her journey from chubby accounting student to a practising, 16kg lighter yoga teacher. Then sun-filled days drifted by with yoga in the mornings and evenings, sunset mocktails, massages, walks to the beach for a dip in the icy Atlantic, lazing around the solar-heated pool and a unique sound journey meditating to resonances from multiple instruments, courtesy of our resident ‘sound alchemist’ Jacqueline.

The cherry on top was Stacey’s five-star culinary creations. I’d never had tempeh before but, marinated in satay sauce, it’s become the dish I dream about. Day after day, Stacey’s mindful food was presented like artwork. I had half a mind to pack her into my luggage and take her home where she could continue cooking for me…

As much as I might want to feel as wholesome on a daily basis, I think perhaps a few more retreats of this kind are required before full enlightenment is attained…

