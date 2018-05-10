

Experience Africa by Atta is the all new B2B Travel event that is tipped to start its own revolution. It is the premier platform for uniting a wider range of key suppliers from Africa with the most relevant, active buyers from the UK and across Europe who will all connect at one illustrious London venue!

Experience Africa will showcase a refreshingly wide range of inspiring travel products and enticingly curated experiences, being sold right now across this incredible continent. This essential B2B event will present the very best Africa product portfolios, assuring connectivity between key European buyers and handpicked quality exhibitors, maximising exposure in a way never seen before in the UK.

Taking place at CCT Venues Plus London in June 2018, Experience Africa by Atta is a three day event to embrace invaluable pre-scheduled business meetings with the very people that can increase your business. There will be lunches and intermissions to spend quality time, enjoying one-on-one networking opportunities that really resonate. Expect a programme of seminars brimming with leading insight, media spots and joyful evening events.

http://experienceafrica.travel/