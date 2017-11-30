A celebration of ordinary life across the continent

The internet and social media are awash with images of Africa’s amazing attractions and wildlife. Yet the rich diversity of the continent is fully contextualised only when you see photographs that capture the everyday scenes that are lived out in cities and villages in every country. It is often said that travelers visit Africa to see its wildlife, but also fall in love with its people.

It is no surprise, therefore, that the Instagram page Everyday Africa has attracted over 370,000 followers. The photographs (taken using mobile phones) feature scenes of ordinary life that seek the beauty in stories seldom seen; moments of familiar reality that people across the world will relate to. It is a refreshing perspective on the continent, and always fun to dip into.

This gallery is a selection taken from the book Everyday Africa, published by Kehrer Verlag, to celebrate the success of the Instagram project. Images used with permission.

For more information on the book, click here.