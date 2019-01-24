Essential Windhoek



Nick Buys of Nature Travel Namibia gives his insight into the Namibian capital

Day trip

If you have a spare day in Windhoek and love being in the bush, why not visit the N/a’an ku sê Wildlife Sanctuary, about 45 minutes from the city? Book a tour to learn more about their ongoing effort to protect Namibian big cats. You will meet some of the resident wildlife and have an excellent chance to play a part in conservation efforts.

Sundowner spot

The Sky Bar on the top floor of the Hilton Hotel is ideal for drinks, offering spectacular views of the city. Alternatively, a short drive out of the city to River Crossing Lodge will yield vistas of the surrounding savannah.

Place to stay

Try the Belvedere Boutique Hotel in Ludwigsdorf, situated in a quiet neighbourhood with lovely rooms and great service. It’s a perfect place to relax before or after a long flight. A more exotic option would be Hotel Heinitzburg, an old castle that was converted into a hotel and offers excellent food and, being fairly small, a sense of exclusivity.

Restaurants

If fine wine is your thing, be sure to reserve a table at The Stellenbosch Wine Bar & Bistro. It has a great selection of South African wines and the restaurant is one of the best in Windhoek.