Enchanted by Etosha



Natasha Culver recalls the moment that made her truly fall in love with Africa

It was 5am, dark, a little brisk. Shivering slightly, I pulled my scarf a little tighter around my neck and savoured the last few mouthfuls of rooibos tea. The spicy aroma of this dark red liquid connects me to old memories, as it was in the Kalahari several years ago that I had my very first sip. The commotion of vehicle engines and guides shouting instructions over the top of fellow travellers brought me back to the present. There was a sense of haste, an urgency to depart, for the first light in Africa offers unsurpassed opportunities. This was not my first trip to Africa, but experience has taught me that each safari is unique. The continent never fails to captivate or enchant.

One afternoon, we discovered a whole herd of elephant swimming in a waterhole, a welcome reprieve from the baking sun. There were beasts of all sizes drinking, swimming and splashing. While they may have scored low on agility, technique and grace, they received full marks for living in the moment. I put down my lens and became completely immersed in the playfulness of baby elephants.

A few days later, a morning drive took us to a different waterhole which reminded me of the organised chaos at an international airport. A kaleidoscope of animals arrived from every direction to quench their thirst and then retreat, disappearing into the bush beyond. Kudu proudly displayed their impressive antlers. Giraffe looked around nervously before bowing down awkwardly to drink, placing themselves in what is inevitably a vulnerable position. Zebra congregated together and, likewise, cautiously approached the task of drinking.

Suddenly, warning calls penetrated the silence. Animals scattered frantically for safety as a lion and lioness appeared from the dense bush. One defiant jackal boldly decided that he was going to stand his ground. This seemed to work in his favour, yet he was swiftly reminded of his subordination as the male lion sprinted directly towards him. The jackal was in luck though; the lion were merely there to drink, their stomachs evidently full. I watched the victor quench his thirst in solitude, his mane framing a battle-scarred face. The jackal wandered off, tail between his legs. He, like every other animal in Africa, understands there is an unspoken order to abide by. Here in Namibia, this hierarchy is clearly non-negotiable.

We headed north one afternoon, and I caught sight of one of Namibia’s most recognised and remarkable landmarks: the Etosha saltpan. A sea of cracked dry mud, from a distance this salt-encrusted landscape shimmers a pale blue – an enticing oasis among the hot Namibian dust. Driving out onto it, I began to understand why Etosha is known as the ‘great white place’, and attempted to comprehend the vast expanse that lay before me.

We were fortunate to be staying at Okaukuejo resort for two nights. This would become one of my favourite places on Earth. Here, as night falls, the camp, famous for its floodlit waterhole, puts on one of Africa’s greatest shows. With seats arranged in a semi-circle just metres from the performance, which takes place under a star-studded sky, this outdoor amphitheatre truly has it all.

The spectacle began with a family of white rhino who seemed to be on a social outing – catching up, dining and swimming. A black rhino also blessed us with his presence and, within minutes, was directly in front of me, meandering among the stones and grass. I was amused by his incredibly loud chewing, humbled by his size and in disbelief of such an intimate encounter. These prehistoric beasts are magnificent. Out of the corner of my eye, I caught sight of two lions heading in for a nightcap.

As our final game drive came to an end, I realised how present I had been every moment of this trip. Each day, I drank in the warmth of the hot African sun, the stickiness of my sunscreen and the rough overlay of Namibian dust that covered pretty much everything. Never have I been more moved by wildlife – from the largest elephant bull to the exquisitely vibrant lilac-breasted roller. I left Etosha with a heart filled with contentment.

Now readjusted to city life back in Australia, I ponder what might be showing at Okaukuejo tonight. Sipping my treasured rooibos tea (now a staple in my pantry), I stop and smile, for I know Etosha has become an integral part of my Africa and of who I am.

